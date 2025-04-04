Viewers of Duck Dynasty have been keeping up with Phil Robertson and Kay Robertson’s health as news of their declining health made headlines. In the latest episode of Unashamed With the Robertson Family, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson gives an update regarding their health. Although one parent is on the mend, the other parent is not doing so well.

Jase revealed last December that Phil was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, and he is also battling a blood disease. Sadly for Phil, his blood disorder is affecting his entire body, which results in mini-strokes. The Duck Dynasty legend also has multiple fractured vertebrae, which are causing his back issues, forcing him to retire and hand his business over to Willie Robertson. As for Kay, she suffered from a fall, which resulted in surgery.

Speaking on his father’s ill health, Jase only has sad news. “Tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good,” he said. “I’m just giving the blunt truth. I’ll say, ‘Not good.’”

“We’re making them comfortable and we’re doing the best we can,” he continued. “So I think that’s just what you do.”

The ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Revealed Positive News About Kay’s Health