Recent years have seen plenty of TV shows receive revivals – and that includes reality TV. Kitchen Nightmares, Big Brother, and even Jersey Shore are a few of the reality shows from yesteryear that have made a comeback. It's not a stretch to imagine that other shows could have a similar road back to the spotlight. One of those shows that comes into the conversation is Duck Dynasty. First airing in 2012, Duck Dynasty followed the life of the Robertson family, who ran a popular outdoor and hunting business called Duck Commander. Duck Dynasty shook up the reality TV landscape with a unique approach to its show: Rather than the typical competitions or death-defying exploits that other shows would pull off, Duck Dynasty was shot more like a sitcom than a reality show – which might have had a hand in its popularity.

Duck Dynasty fans shouldn't be on the lookout for a revival, according to Willie Robertson. During a TV Insider interview, Robertson revealed that his family has gotten bigger in the years since Duck Dynasty ended, which would make wrangling everyone together for a shoot rather complicated.

"We are looking into some different TV ideas. But to recapture what we did before is really not gonna happen. Sadly, everyone’s gotten older, and we’re all in different places now. Our cast has expanded drastically. I have seven grandkids now, so we’ve got some ideas."

Robertson does have a point; age and the sheer number of family members would make a Duck Dynasty revival nigh-impossible to pull off. But the legacy of Duck Dynasty lives on in other shows the Robertson family has been involved with.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Led to a Fleet of Spin-Offs

The Robertson family managed to turn Duck Dynasty into a veritable TV empire during its run on A&E, with shows that focused on the lives of various family members. Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty focused on the youngest Robertson, Jep, and his wife, Jessica, as they raised their five children. Going Si-Ral had fan-favorite Uncle Si attempt to give his own take on popular Internet trends, with Willie pitching in to help. Finally, In the Woods with Phil had Robertson patriarch Phil offer his own unfiltered advice – which had a far more religious bent than Duck Dynasty. Combined with a network of podcasts and the continued operation of Duck Commander, the Robertsons have managed to make a lasting impact on entertainment.

But the biggest spin-off to date would be Duck Family Treasure. Duck Family Treasure, much like Gold Rush, focuses on the Robertsons' attempts to scour various locations for treasure. This time, the focus is on Jep and his brother Jase, alongside renowned treasure hunter Murray Crowe and their Uncle Si. Duck Family Treasure owes a great deal of its success to expanding on what's happened with the Robertson family post-Duck Dynasty, to the point where it's more or less a de facto sequel. A Duck Dynasty revival wouldn't make much sense when there's an actual TV show out there chronicling the recent exploits of the Robertson family.

The Robertson Family Is Pursuing Faith-Based Films

The Robertsons' biggest project post-Duck Dynasty has been venturing into producing faith-based films. Their first outing was The Blind, which chronicles the romance between Phil Robertson and his wife Kay, along with the earliest years of their family life. The Blind turned out to be a massive success, giving Fathom Events its highest grossing release in history and paving the way for other faith-based programming, including the TV series The Chosen, to pursue a path to the silver screen. Willie Robertson mentions other film and TV projects in the works, so it's safe to assume that the Robertsons are going all in on faith-focused films.

This pivot is also a reminder that reality TV stars can find success outside of their shows. The Robertsons' other projects have kept them in the pop culture conversation, so they don't necessarily need to return to past glories in order to gain success. Still, Hollywood does love a comeback story, and there's nothing preventing other members of the Robertson family from setting up a Duck Dynasty revival. Time will tell if America is ready to tune back in to the world of Duck Dynasty.

