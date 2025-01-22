Duck season is officially back! Eight years after wrapping its iconic run, Duck Dynasty is making a grand return to A&E. Dubbed Duck Dynasty: The Revival, the new series has been given the green light for a two-season, 20-episode order, with a premiere slated for this summer. The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans eager to catch up with the Robertson family.

What’s New in 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'?

The revival centers on Willie and Korie Robertson, along with their adult children and grandchildren, as they navigate life on their sprawling Louisiana homestead. The show will delve into the next chapter of the family’s story: from managing the future of their Duck Commander business to watching their kids tackle marriage, parenthood, and their own entrepreneurial ventures. And, of course, fans can expect the signature humor and heartfelt family moments that made the original series a phenomenon.

While the revival promises plenty of familiar faces, one notable absence, according to Deadline, is Phil Robertson, the family patriarch, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December. However, fan favorites Miss Kay and Uncle Si will return, along with John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, and Rebecca Robertson, plus their growing families.

A&E Welcomes Back Its Biggest Hit

Duck Dynasty was a cultural juggernaut during its initial run, becoming the most-watched unscripted series in cable history. At its peak in 2013, the show averaged an astonishing 14.6 million viewers per episode. Its combination of Southern charm, relatable humor, and family values struck a chord with audiences nationwide.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm, and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive VP and Head of Programming for A&E and Lifetime. “Duck Dynasty played a huge part in the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

One of the most significant changes for Duck Dynasty: The Revival is its production team. Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios takes over for Gurney Productions, which faced legal and financial troubles in the years following the original series. The new production company brings a fresh perspective while staying true to the show’s roots. Brent Montgomery, CEO of Wheelhouse and a self-proclaimed fan of the original series, expressed his enthusiasm for the revival. “The Robertsons live by a motto of ‘faith, family, and fun,’ and that will be the heartbeat of what we bring to viewers."

The Robertsons themselves will play an active role behind the scenes, with Willie, Korie, and John Luke Robertson serving as executive producers under their Tread Lively Productions banner. A&E’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb, and Jonathan Partridge will also be the executive producers.

The Legacy of 'Duck Dynasty'

First premiering in 2012, Duck Dynasty chronicled the lives of the Robertson family and their successful Duck Commander business. Over 11 seasons, the show became a merchandising powerhouse, with branded products generating hundreds of millions of dollars. Despite its success, the series faced controversy in 2014 when Phil Robertson’s homophobic and racially insensitive comments sparked backlash. The show’s ratings declined significantly after the incident, and it ended its run in 2017.

Since then, the Robertsons have remained active in media, appearing in spin-offs like Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Duck Family Treasure on Fox Nation. The family also produced The Blind, a 2023 film about Phil and Kay Robertson’s relationship. With its return to A&E, Duck Dynasty: The Revival promises to blend nostalgia with fresh storylines, giving long-time fans and newcomers alike a reason to tune in. As Willie and Korie Robertson put it, “Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home."

Duck Dynasty is available to stream on Pluto TV.

