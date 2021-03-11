Because we're not ready to say goodbye to our favorite ducks just yet!

The acclaimed DuckTales reboot will continued after its finale with a brand new scripted podcast titled This Duckburg Life. What’s even better, the podcast will bring back a lot of the voice talent that helped the show be as special as it is. To make the announcement even more sweet, This Duckburg Life will debut only two weeks after the feature-length series finale of DuckTales on Monday, March 15.

This Duckburg Life is a seven-part podcast hosted by Huey Duck (Danny Pudi) for the fictional Duckburg Public Radio, and a preview of the first episode, "Adventure Calls," is already available. Starting with the March 29 premiere, a new episode of This Duckburg Life will be released each Monday on Disney XD YouTube channel, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD. Two of the DuckTales animated series writers, Megan Gonzalez and Ben Siemon, are also part of the team that writes the podcast, together with Ben Acker (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and story editor Daniel Siegel (Baymax Dreams).

Pudi is not the only voice fans will recognize, either. This Duckburg Life will bring back fellow Ducktales stars David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Jim Rash (Gyro Gearloose), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle), and, of course, Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck). All our favorite ducks will be part of this fun, new project, giving us some more time to deal with the fact that the animated series DuckTales is really coming to an end after its third season.

This Duckburg Life premieres on March 29. Listen to the the audio-only teaser for the new DuckTales podcast below.

