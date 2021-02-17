After three seasons of critical acclaim and an enthusiastic fan base, the 2017 reboot of DuckTales is coming to a close. And they're going out with a bang. The series finale, concluding its Season 3, is entitled "The Last Adventure!", and it is the length of a feature film. A-woo-ooh indeed!

Executive produced by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, the new, Disney XD version of DuckTales has a striking animation style and beautifully frenetic comedy, with an eclectic all-star cast including David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, Kate Micucci, Beck Bennett, Toks Olagundoye, and Paget Brewster. In their final hurrah, the 90-minute "Last Adventure!", the gang stands off against the villainous Fiendish Organization for World Larceny, revealing tons of secrets — and returning guest stars saying goodbye — along the way. This feature-length episode will air on March 15 as the culmination of new episodes airing every Monday starting February 22.

Of their finale, Youngberg and Angones said this:

"It has been an absolute honor to adventure along with the Duck Family for three seasons of derring-do bad and good luck tales. Ever since Carl Barks took a silly squawking duck from a funny animal cartoon and sent him looking for pirate gold, these characters have been part of a constantly evolving legacy of invention and reinvention. We set out to honor all those things that we've loved about 'DuckTales' since we were kids and introduce new parts of that legacy for families around the globe. Along the way, our stellar crew, unbelievable cast and endlessly supportive fans have become a bit of a family ourselves. And it has been a great joy to solve mysteries and rewrite history alongside them."

DuckTales' series finale "The Last Adventure!" airs March 15 at 7pm on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Check out a video of the cast reuniting (and singing that classic theme tune) over Zoom, and a synopsis of the final episode, below.

In the finale titled "The Last Adventure!," the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.). Returning guest voices include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White and Amy Sedaris. Noël Wells and Riki Lindhome guest star as sisters, June and May, respectively.

