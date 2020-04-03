‘DuckTales’ Series Recap: The Story of Disney’s Adventures in Duckburg, So Far

With Season 3 of Disney’s DuckTales set to arrive with two new episodes on Saturday April 4th (9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, we wanted to make sure you were up to speed on the story so far. We’ve had two seasons of 47 episodes (and a number of animated shorts) and quite a few adventures with racecars, lasers, aeroplanes and the sort. But the biggest draw to the newly rebooted classic cartoon is the many, many characters from the wider Duckverse that DuckTales incorporates and how they relate to one another.

That trend continues in Season 3. Featuring appearances by classic Disney characters Daisy Duck, Goofy and favorites from TaleSpin, Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, the new season finds Scrooge McDuck and the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world’s greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge’s past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them at any cost. We’ll have much more on Season 3 soon, but for now, here’s a catch-up on the story of DuckTales so far:

Season 1

DuckTales is first and foremost a friends and family affair. The core cast of characters forms up early on as Donald Duck temporarily leaves his nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, with his estranged uncle Scrooge McDuck. The triplets soon come across the adventurous Webby Vanderquack and her protective (and highly capable) grandmother Mrs. Beakley. Together with Screooge and the accident-prone driver/pilot Launchpad McQuack, this new group of charismatic characters go in search of new adventures. But along the way, the family unit will also slowly uncover the secret to the triplets’ mom Della Duck and her mysterious disappearance.

Said adventures take the gang to Atlantis to seek a lost jewel, the underground civilization of Terra-firmians, a Macaw casino that is more than what it appears to be on the surface, the Egyptian pyramid of Toth-Ra, the unclimbable Mt. Neverrest, the mythical Island of Ithaquack that’s home to Greek gods, the Scottish Highlands for the Duckburg Millionaires’ Club Golf Invitational, and even to Scrooge’s parents’ house in search of the Knights Templar treasure.

But they also bum around town in Duckburg, visiting Funso’s Fun Zone, the Money Bin, and other locales that may be less exotic but are no less adventurous. They occasionally run into pals like Gyro Gearloose, Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a.k.a. Gizmoduck, the heroic Storkules, Amunet, Gladstone Gander, the ghost of Duckworth, and many more fan-favorite characters.

Along the way, Scrooge and the Gang are antagonized by such classic villains as Flintheart Glomgold, Ma Beagle and the Beagle Boys, corrupted forms of Little Bulb, the evil sorceress Magica De Spell (and her well-meaning if shadowy niece Lena), a luck vampire, billionaire Mark Beaks and spy Falcon Graves, the cute kelpies Briar and Bramble, Scrooge’s former flame Goldie O’Gilt, child billionaire Doofus Drake, Black Heron and the agents of F.O.W.L., and sky pirate Don Karnage.

The biggest bad of the season, however, is Magica De Spell, who uses her niece to carry out her nefarious plans and sow dissension among Scrooge and his family. Scrooge had previously trapped the sorceress in his Number One Dime, but Magica uses the power of a lunar eclipse to break free and possess Lena in order to unleash everyone’s shadows on Duckburg. In the end, it’s Lena’s seeming sacrifice that robs Magica of her power and forces her to retreat; however, Lena has merged with her shadow self and isn’t really gone, she just has to find another way to communicate with Webby and the others.

Season 1 also builds to the reveal that Della had taken a rocketship named the Spear of Selene to the moon, that she’s very much alive, and that she is in the process of figuring out a way back to Earth so reunite with her family.

Season 2

With the events of Season 1 now in viewers’ minds, Season 2 goes deeper into DuckTales lore, folds in more characters from across the Disney Afternoon-iverse, and resolves the perilous tale of Della Duck. But first, Scrooge and his nephews will have some relationship patching-up to do.

Adventures this season take Scrooge and Crew to a marine science research station, a Brazilian town to celebrate the “Feast of the Flower”, a Christmas-themed time-travel tale akin to A Christmas Carol, Ludwig von Drake’s Arctic doomsday vault, Fort Duckburg, and even a trip into their own dreams.

They discover allies like cousin Fethry Duck and his monstrous mutated pet krill Mitzi, Donald’s fellow “Caballeros” José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles, the Arabian warrior D’jinn, supernatural enthusiast and fellow Junior Woodchuck Violet Sabrewing, the returned and resolidified Lena, Darkwing Duck (as both Jim Starling and Drake Mallard), Bubba the caveduck, and, after a rather extensive battle, the Moonlanders and the enemy-turned-ally Penumbra.

Antagonizing them this time are a civilization of miniature people dubbed Gyropudlians who are living at McDuck Manor, harpies causing havoc in Duckburg, Scrooge’s old enemy John D. Rockerduck, El Dorado’s robot golem The Gilded Man, scientist/spy Gandra Dee, Jim Starling’s new persona Negaduck, and a return of Magica, this time powered by a telepathy helmet (which is promptly destroyed). and even Louie (!) temporarily as he “inherits” the pooled financial resources of all the villains in a bid to out-earn Scrooge (which backfires spectacularly with the arrival of the Bomble).

Glomgold, a.k.a. Duke Baloney, starts off as the main nemesis this season as, having recovered from a bout of amnesia (which actually made him a better person overall). He challenges Scrooge to a winner-take-all battle to see who the bigger billionaire really is. This culminates in Glomgold using Gyro’s time-stopping device to mess with Scrooge’s mind, causing him to succumb to the fictional “gold fever.” However, Scrooge and the team wise up to the plan and fake Scrooge’s death to trick Glomgold into confessing. Even Louie manages to trick Glomgold into giving up his own ill-gotten gold this season, so when the infamous villain actually manages to help out his fellow members of Duckburg later on, you find yourself actually cheering him on a bit for it.

Meanwhile, Della has been patching up her spaceship on the moon. She lost her leg in the crash and ensuing escape from the wreckage, surviving with a prosthetic limb and the breathing-aid of Gyro’s Oxy-Chew Gum (black licorice-flavor only). Since her ship needs gold for fuel and repairs, the gold-eating moon mite hampers her efforts until Della is able to appease it and its mother. Alien Moonlanders Gen. Lunaris and Lt. Penumbra make her acquaintance and invite her to their gold-filled city of Tranquility. Penumbra activates Della’s rocket launch early, sending her to Earth, while Lunaris uses Della’s arrival and sudden departure as a way to inspire the Moonlanders into military action against Earth.

Della crashlands on Earth–which gets the attention of Donald, who unfortunately reactivates the return launch and rockets off to the moon where he’s immediately taken prisoner–and has a rather awkward reunion with her sons and Uncle Scrooge. While Della gets to know her family again, Donald teams up with Penumbra to escape imprisonment and warn Earth of the impending Moonlander invasion.

Scrooge attempts to rally his allies in a fight against Lunaris and his forces, but it fails. At the same time, Della tries to spirit all the kids to safety, attempting to keep them all out of harm’s way, and they end up crash-landing on the same island where Donald has been slowly going crazy (with his pal Watermelon Mickey). Both Scrooge’s team and Della’s come across unexpected allies–including Glomgold, of all people–and unite to engage in one final battle against Lunaris. Their unexpected victory forces the Moonlander General to flee into space and attempt to blow up the Earth from orbit. Della and the team duel Lunaris in an epic spaceship battle which soon starts to go poorly, but a presumed sacrifice by Penumbra takes Lunaris out for good. (And Penumbra is revealed to be fine after all.)

Back on Earth, the Moonlanders are welcomed as friends and allies as they help put a stop to the invasion that they inadvertently started. (Penumbra and Launchpad share a meet-cute, too.)

However, it’s revealed that the villainous organization known as F.O.W.L. have been watching their every move for a long time now. They include Scrooge’s Board of Directors (the three vultures that oversee not just Scrooge’s finances but F.O.W.L. itself), Gandra Dee, Phantom Blot a.k.a. Funso’s Fun Zone Mascot, a cryogenically frozen John D. Rockerduck assisted by the stitched-together Jeeves, Steelbeak in the character’s first major appearance in this series, and the return of Black Heron.

Now you’re all caught up on Seasons 1 and 2, so get ready for Season 3 this weekend!