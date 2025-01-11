Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most successful actors of modern times. From his rousing and devilishly funny run as Tony Stark to his Academy Award-winning role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Downey Jr.'s ability to turn a good movie great is something well worth admiring. However, not all of his projects have proven successful with audiences, with 2010's Due Date being a perfect example. Featuring an audience rating of just 52% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes as well as a poor critical score of 39%, Due Date's attempt to throw two comedic heavyweights in Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis on screen and hope for the best left many dissatisfied.

Well, it seems as if, almost fifteen years later, that dissatisfaction has lifted somewhat, with Due Date proving popular on streaming giant Netflix, even reaching the platform's top 10 this week, according to FlixPatrol. Managing to go toe-to-toe with the likes of The Secret Life of Pets 2 and brand-new action hit Carry-On, the intrigue of seeing the two actors alongside the likes of Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, and Juliette Lewis in a road trip comedy clearly proves too strong to handle for Netflix subscribers. For those yet to see the film, the synopsis reads:

"Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr.) will be a dad for the first time when his wife gives birth in five days. He intends to catch a flight home from Atlanta so he can be there for the delivery, but a chance encounter with aspiring actor Ethan Tremblay (Zach Galifianakis) throws a monkey wrench into his plans. Desperate to reach his wife before their baby is born, Peter's sanity is tested when he must take a road trip cross-country with dog-toting Ethan."

Sandwiched between two of Downey Jr.'s most lauded performances as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes, the release of Due Date came and went in a strong year at the movies. However, despite poor critical and audience response, the film still managed to almost quadruple its reported $65 million budget. In total, Due Date earned a respectable $211 million at the global box office, split between a $100 million domestic haul and $111 million in overseas markets. The movie finished in the top 30 highest earners in US theaters in 2010 and even finished as the number one movie for several days at the domestic box office. Adding to the film's $38 million in home market sales, Due Date accumulated almost $250 million across its run, making it, financially speaking, a certain success.

Due Date has officially entered Netflix's top 10. You can stream the comedy on the platform now.

