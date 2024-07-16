The Big Picture The Duffer Brothers are working on a new horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, with screenwriter Haley Z. Boston.

The new horror series is set at a wedding and described as "atmospheric horror" by the Duffers who will produce the series.

The Duffer Brothers are also working on the final season of Stranger Things, the new sci-fi series The Boroughs, and a live-action adaptation of the Death Note manga.

Netflix's breakout viral sensation Stranger Things is nearing its long-awaited conclusion, but this has left many to wonder what the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, will be working on next. As it turns out, the Duffer Brothers will continue their fruitful collaborations with Netflix, as the streaming giant has just recently announced an all-new horror series that the Duffers will be executive producing. Titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the Duffer Brothers' upcoming project will also be written, created, and showrun by screenwriter Haley Z. Boston, whose previous prestigious writing credits include Brand New Cherry Flavor, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and Hunters.

The official synopsis for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen describes the "psychological horror" series as "an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…" The concept sounds to be something in a similar vein of Ready or Not — the fan-favorite horror-comedy that sees a recently married bride survive against her husband's deranged cultist family. The Duffer Brothers sang immense praise for Boston's impeccable screenplay and thrilling concept in the following statement:

"We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

What Other Projects Are the Duffer Brothers Working On?

The obvious next step for the Duffer Brothers is the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which was one of Netflix's first major breakout hits. Following the shocking Season 4 finale, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends watch as the dreaded Upside Down begins creeping into their own reality. Knowing they are the only ones who can stop this, Eleven and her companions prepare for one final battle against the Upside Down's many horrors and their leader, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Following the widespread success of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers are flexing their producing resumes with several upcoming projects, all through their fittingly named production company, Upside Down. Along with Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the Duffers are also working on a new original sci-fi series, The Boroughs, which follows the residents of a retirement community who stumble upon a supernatural threat in New Mexico. Additionally, the Duffer Brothers are also working on a new live-action series adaptation of the immensely popular anime and manga, Death Note. The dark and intense story of a journal that can kill anyone in the world was the subject of a not-so-well-received feature film adaptation for Netflix, but hopefully, with the Duffer Brothers involved, we can get a more faithful and suspenseful take on the classic story.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix.

