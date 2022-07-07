With Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix and shattering records, I recently got to speak with Matt and Ross Duffer (the Duffer Brothers) about making the newest season and what fans can expect in Season 5. However, before we get to that part of the interview, for today’s installment, I’m sharing our conversation about their MasterClass episode and how the Stern Stranger Things pinball machine happened.

If you’re not familiar with MasterClass, it’s an online platform where people from around the world can watch pre-recorded tutorials and lectures with experts in various fields. If you’re interested in everything from writing to food to business, they’re probably got someone you can learn from.

Which brings us to the Duffer Brothers MasterClass. While they’ve only created one series, it’s one of the biggest shows on the planet, so who better to teach people how to write and develop an original TV series. In a series of 18 videos, totaling over 5 hours, the Duffer Brothers pull back the curtain on how they came up with Stranger Things and even show the moment they came up with Eleven. You can thank their use of Google Docs for that moment.

In addition to talking about their MasterClass episode, they revealed how their Stranger Things pinball machine happened (you can thank David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from Game of Thrones), which brother is better, and Matt Duffer reveals the key to playing the game.

Watch what they had to say in the video above, or you can read our conversation below. Look for the Stranger Things Season 4 and 5 sections of our interview very soon.

COLLIDER: First of all, I want to start with congrats on the season. You guys totally nailed it. Fans are going to be super happy as well as super upset. Before we get to Stranger Things, you guys just released a Masterclass. And I'm so curious, at any point were you like, "Wait, they're asking us to do a Masterclass?" You guys are super successful, but you've made one show. Do you know what I mean?

MATT DUFFER: No, it's bizarre. I was like, are you sure you're calling the right people? It was super flattering. And then we just thought, well, there were so many things where we struggled for a really long time to figure out how to write scripts. Initially, we just dreamed of being directors. And it wasn't until we were in college that we're like, okay, nobody's going to let direct unless we have a script. And you can't have it unless you direct. That was the only smart idea I came up with in college. And then it just took a long time for us to figure out how to write.

And we're from North Carolina, we had no Hollywood connections out here. I mean, zero. We went to school in Orange County, and even that felt far away. We're like, well, I think there's a lot of things I wish someone had told me as an outsider. I do not consider myself a master of anything, but I do think I've learned a lot over the past 15 years, maybe it helps somebody who's trying to do this. And then it's also for anyone who's interested in how Stranger Things came to be. You don't have to want to be a writer, hopefully, to find the show or the class interesting. You could just like the show.

You guys are clearly perfectionists. Did you end up spending way more time on doing the Masterclass than you expected?

ROSS DUFFER: Absolutely. But it was a fascinating process. Mostly, thank God for Google Docs. Because I went back into our original outline, and it saves everything with Time Machine. It was actually fascinating to go back and be like, what was day one of brainstorming on Stranger Things when we first came up with the idea? It was interesting to go back and see how it evolved and then try to communicate that to the audience. But I think just the fact that we have every tiny idea documented, I think is interesting. It was cool to share that.

MATT DUFFER: We don't use whiteboards, we've always just used Google Docs. So everything you see in real time. Actually, we found the moment we came up with Eleven, we shared that. Actually, it was a lot of fun. But yeah, it was juggling doing that with doing post on Stranger Things 4 was a little slightly stressful, but it was worth it.

You guys have such a juggernaut with Stranger Things. But I'm sure your agents are also like, "Can you do something else while you're doing Stranger Things?" Do they leave you alone or are they constantly on you?

ROSS DUFFER: Especially one season one broke, you start getting more offers of other IP and things like that. But I think we discussed it, and then at a certain point we went, "No, we want to tell this story and finish it. We don't want to try to hand it off, we want to see this all the way through." That was communicated pretty early on, and everyone got onboard. So really only now, as we're seeing that finish line approach, are we starting to discuss what that next thing is going to be.

MATT DUFFER: Yeah. People used to bring us stuff, but they don't really bring up things.

ROSS DUFFER: We said no enough that they spaced off.

MATT DUFFER: They're like, oh, these guys are just busy on Stranger Things. Yeah.

I think my next question is probably the most important I'm going to ask you in this entire interview. Who is better at the Stranger Things pinball machine?

MATT DUFFER: Oh, well, that is fortunately me. I'm not better at pinball than my brother, but I currently have the high score. But the truly embarrassing thing is I was like, we both have a machine in our house. That was in the pinball contract, I was like, I got to get my own pinball machine. And this whole thing came about because David and Dan, from Game of Thrones, had that Game of Thrones pinball machine. And I was super jealous of that. I said, "How did you make that happen?" And they're like, "Be sure to put in the contract that you get your own machine." So anyway, that's why we both have our own machines is because of Game of Thrones, and Dan and David.

Anyway, I have the top score at my house. But then there were renovations happening in my house, there was... I don't want to go into my house situation. But then I was staying over at my brother's for a week and I took his top score at his house, which is just brutal.

ROSS DUFFER: It was a matter of time before that-

MATT DUFFER: It's been about…Steve to be clear five months since that happened. And I have a baby, so he's got no excuse.

ROSS DUFFER: All right. Well, it's coming nets force changing.

For people that have not actually played the Stranger Things pinball, it's really good. It's just, it's hard to find. It's a limited edition. You know what I mean.

ROSS DUFFER: They did a terrific job with it. It's really great.

MATT DUFFER: I think there's a pinball version of IMBB, and I think called…

Pinside.

MATT DUFFER: Pinside, yeah. And we're definitely at least in the top 30 or 25, or something. It's a good machine. It's a great machine and it keeps getting better. They keep updating it. I've learned so much about pinball, but they update it. They patch it. You can patch it like you patch video games. I mean, you know this. But I didn't know that.

ROSS DUFFER: It just keeps improving.

MATT DUFFER: Yeah, it just keeps improving. It's very hard to get the ball in the mouth of the Demogorgon though. I don't even try. Because you're going down right in the middle of the lane and I think it's just super dangerous. I just don't do it anymore, and I think that's the key to my success. I just stay clear the Demogorgon. I just let him roar at me and then go away.

