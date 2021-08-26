Disney+ has released the first trailer and key art for its upcoming Up spinoff series, Dug Days. The trailer arrives in time to honor International Dog Day with new footage of Pixar's friendliest canine companion.

The trailer finds Dug settling into his new life as Carl's pet, struggling to adapt to his new master's rules about the garden and proper grammar. Russell also briefly appears, enjoying Dug's attempts at chasing down one of the squirrels that distract him so easily. He's as much a good boy as ever, even when he's digging up Carl's azaleas.

The series represents the latest in a line of spinoff series Pixar has produced for Disney+, starting with Monsters at Work, which premiered in July. The studio has also announced an unnamed Cars spinoff, described as "Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country," set to launch in the fall of 2022. Pixar has also revealed a new original series, Win or Lose, about a middle school softball team, which is set to premiere in the fall of 2023.

First announced at Disney's Investor Day presentation in December, Dug Days is comprised of five new shorts, written and directed by Up writer and co-director Bob Peterson, with Pixar veteran Kim Collins producing. Peterson also served as the voice of Dug in both the film and the new shorts. "Dug is pure of heart — he's a good soul. I think people enjoy that part of Dug," says Peterson. "Plus, people love their dogs. We've gone to great lengths to include truth in dog behavior, so they see their own dogs in Dug."

The real fun, though, might come from taking Dug into new situations, outside of his familiar stomping grounds of Paradise Falls. "Everything is new, and he’s excited about all of it," Peterson says. "But the smallest things can distract Dug, never mind an actual squirrel." Peterson clearly has an eye for concepts that use Pixar's characters in fun new ways, having previously directed the beloved Toy Story spinoff shorts, Forky Asks a Question. If Dug Days can capture even a fraction of the oddball energy and enthusiasm of that series, it'll be an absolute delight.

All five Dug Days shorts debut on Disney+ on September 1. Check out the trailer below.

