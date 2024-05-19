The Duggar family is no ordinary family. Stars of the TLC reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, the family gained massive public attention thanks to their ever-growing family. With 19 children - nine daughters and ten sons - under their wing, the Duggars live an unorthodox life compared to their peers. Known for their strict adherence to conservative values, the show provided an in-depth look into their homeschooling, chaperoned courtship practices, and emphasis on family unity.

It can be hard to keep track of all 19 siblings. Without further ado, check out our guide to everyone in the Duggar family.

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar

The Parents

Image via The Duggar Family

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are the parents and the pillars of the sprawling Duggar family. Their journey into parenthood took unexpected turns, from initial plans for two or three children to embracing a larger family instead. Although Michelle’s miscarriage deeply impacted her in the beginning, the incident strengthened their faith in having children. Their family life, once a private affair, gained public attention through a chance encounter with a television crew interested in their story. The unexpected fame led to the creation of a long-running reality TV series, offering glimpses into their daily lives and the challenges of raising 19 children.

Josh Duggar

Age 36, married to Anna Keller

Image via The Duggar Family

The eldest child of the Duggar family, Josh Duggar spends the majority of his time together with his wife Anna Keller, and his seven children: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson. However, his family life was marred by legal troubles when Josh was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29, 2021, on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, some involving children younger than 10. Despite pleading not guilty, Josh was convicted on both counts on December 9, 2021. He was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison, along with fines and special assessments totaling $50,100.

John-David Duggar

Age 34, married to Abbie-Grace Burnett

Image via The Duggar Family

John-David Duggar is a skilled pilot who, together with his wife Abbie-Grace Burnett, often travel to new destinations together. The pair first met in 2018. Just six months later, the two got married and have been blessed with two children, Gracie and Charlie. When John’s not busy flying, he pursues his other hobbies in real estate and construction. In October 2021, John experienced a plane crash over Tennessee due to a double engine failure. Fortunately, neither John nor the two passengers on board were injured.

Jana Duggar

Age 34

Image via The Duggar Family

The eldest daughter of the Duggar family, Jana Duggar is the older twin of John by three minutes. Talented in house remodeling and gifted with musical prowess, Jana knows how to play the piano, violin, and harp. When she’s not doing either, Jana can be found traveling and going on mission trips. In September 2021, Jana was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor following a babysitting incident. However, Jana emphasized that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.

Jill Duggar

Age 32, married to Derick Dillard

Image via The Duggar Family

Jill Duggar holds a license as a Certified Professional Midwife, specializing in low-risk out-of-hospital prenatal, birth, and postpartum care. Although she’s currently busy as a wife to Derick Dillard and mother to her own children, Jill’s skills prove to be useful when tending to her family. Since stepping away from the show, Jill has distanced herself from the Duggar family. With her newfound independence, Jill has been embracing a life with fewer restrictions than those she was raised with.

Jessa Duggar

Age 31, married to Ben Seewald

Image via The Duggar Family

With a passion for interior design, Jessa Duggar enjoys collaborating with her sister Jana on various projects for family and friends. The duo finds joy in refurbishing old pieces, hunting for bargains, and bringing their creative ideas to life. Jessa and her now-husband Ben Seewald got married in 2014. Their journey into parenthood began a year later with the arrival of their first child, Spurgeon Elliot, after a two-day labor.

Jinger Duggar

Age 30, married to Jeremy Vuolo

Image via The Duggar Family

Jinger Duggar has many talents. Apart from being an adept home cook, Jinger knows a thing or two about playing the piano and violin. The virtuoso is often seen supporting her mother-in-law’s non-profit organization, Swan 4 Kids. Jinger first got engaged to Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. Within the same year, the two exchanged vows in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in front of 1,000 guests. In January 2023, Jinger released her memoir “Becoming Free Indeed”, which chronicles her departure from the strict Christian teachings she grew up with.

Joseph Duggar

Age 29, married to Kendra Caldwell

Image via The Duggar Family

Actively involved in real estate, Joseph recently obtained his Real Estate Brokers License. Together with his wife Kendra Caldwell, the two have been building houses to sell, relishing the opportunity to work together and create homes for others. Joseph and Kendra tied the knot in 2017. Their love story continued to blossom as they welcomed their first child, son Garrett, in 2018. Their family grew further with the arrival of daughter Addison Renee in 2019 and daughter Brooklyn Praise Duggar in 2021.

Josiah Duggar

Age 27, married to Lauren Swanson

Image via The Duggar Family

Josiah Duggar is a jack of all trades. On top of being a contractor, he’s also a pilot and car dealer. Lately, he’s busy building homes, but he treasures his time off with his family. In 2018, Josiah began his courtship with family friend Lauren Swanson. Their relationship quickly progressed, eventually exchanging vows in June 2018. The two are now proud parents to their daughter, Bella.

Joy-Anna Duggar

Age 26, married to Austin Forsyth

Image via The Duggar Family

Growing up among eight brothers, Joy-Anna Duggar spent more time climbing trees in the yard than shopping. Now all grown up, Joy thrives in being outdoors. Joy married Austin Forsyth in 2017, just three months after getting engaged. Their firstborn son Gideon Martyn was born in 2018. However, their journey took a heartbreaking turn when Joy experienced a miscarriage during a subsequent pregnancy. In 2020, the two welcomed their daughter Evelyn Mae, followed by the birth of a baby boy in May 2023.

Jedidiah Duggar

Age 25 married to Katey Nakatsu

Image via The Duggar Family

Jedidiah Duggar is one half of the Jedidah-Jeremiah twin in the Duggar family. Ever since he was little, Jedidah has been passionate about politics. As a teenager, he served as a legislative assistant at the Arkansas State Capitol and later managed a successful State Senate campaign. In 2020, he ran for State Representative in his hometown of Springdale, Arkansas (District 89), following in the footsteps of his father’s previous service in the Arkansas House of Representatives. In 2021, Jedidah married Katey Nakatsu after a year of courtship.

Jeremiah Duggar

Age 25, married to Hannah Wissmann

Image via The Duggar Family

Born just five minutes after his twin brother Jedidah, Jeremiah Duggar makes up the second set of twins in their family. Inspired by his brothers John and Josiah, Jeremiah pursued his dream of becoming a pilot and obtained his certification as a flight instructor. Outside of the cockpit, Jeremiah has honed his skills in construction and remodeling through years of working with experienced contractors. In 2022, Jeremiah tied the knot with his best friend and the love of his life, Hannah Wissman.

Jason Duggar

Age 24

Image via The Duggar Family

Jason Duggar has years of experience renovating and flipping houses. A licensed contractor on the side, he’s got the mind and skillset to build new homes. He thrives on the challenge of overseeing every aspect of construction, from excitation to the finishing touches of paint and fixtures. In his spare time, Jason enjoys woodworking and outdoor activities like hiking and hunting. But one of his true passions is singing.

James Duggar

Age 22

Image via The Duggar Family

A dedicated rancher, James Duggar helps his family care for cattle. In 2020, he earned his commercial driver’s license and is now training for his pilot license. Though James may seem quiet at first, those who know him well appreciate his sense of humor. James possesses a wide range of skills. From a young age, he has enjoyed fixing broken items. Later on, he obtained his license and now operates heavy equipment, making him a valuable co-worker on job sites. In his free time, James enjoys sketching 3D building designs and creating chainsaw art.

Justin Duggar

Age 21, married to Claire Spivey

Image via The Duggar Family

Justin Duggar is best known for his heart of gold. Exuding a thoughtful and caring nature, he always spurs other people at ease with his kind words. At around nine years old, Justin started learning mechanics by observing experienced friends. He quickly advanced from changing oil to fixing brakes and handling various vehicle issues. Thanks to his diligence, Justin often handles property maintenance, real estate renovations, and new home construction. In 2021, Justin married Claire Spivey and settled down in Texas.

Jackson Duggar

Age 19

Image via The Duggar Family

Talkative and outgoing, the sociable Jackson Duggar is always ready to strike up a conversation with anybody. With a treasure trove of jokes under his belt, Jackson knows how to entertain the people around him. Since getting his driver’s license, he and his brother Tyle have taken over the moving duties for the family’s rental properties. Most recently, in 2022, Jackson completed training at the ALERT (Air, Land, Emergency Resource Team) Academy, a military-style Christian ministry.

Johannah Duggar

Age 18

Image via The Duggar Family

Johanna Duggar loves to keep a low profile. As the first girl born after six boys, Johannah is fun, outgoing, and great at making friends. She has a knack for keeping things neat and organized, often tidying up anything out of place. Equal parts structure and spontaneous, Johannah is always ready to change her plans to help others. She’s a big fan of helping others out, whether it’s working on a job site with her brothers or organizing someone’s storage unit.

Jennifer Duggar

Age 16

Image via The Duggar Family

The ultimate animal lover, Jennifer Duggar has a special bond with all the family pets, which ranges from rabbits to guinea pigs. Besides her affinity for animals, Jenni is the craftiest member of the family. She’s often found sewing outfits for her nieces, experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, or handcrafting gifts all by herself. She has a thoughtful and serious side, often joining the adults’ conversations, and doesn’t shy away from sharing her own opinions. At 16, like any other teenager her age, Jenni still lives at home with her parents.

Jordyn-Grace Duggar

Age 15

Image via The Duggar Family

Jordyn-Grace Duggar is the family’s sweet-hearted girl with a passion for calligraphy and art. She has a keen eye for beauty and fashion, frequently seeking out advice from her older sisters. Known for her level-headedness, Jordyn is often the voice of reason among her peers, encouraging her family to make good choices. Great with children, Jordyn loves to help with babysitting and is never tired of playing with her tiny nieces or nephews.

Josie Duggar

Age 14

Image via The Duggar Family

The youngest of the 19 kids, Josie Duggar is the family’s little bundle of energy and joy. Born prematurely at just 25 weeks and weighing approximately 1 lb, she had a rough start but thrived against the odds. Josie spends her days singing with near-perfect pitch and playing the piano, filling her home with music. Thoughtful and curious, she asks deep questions and looks just like her mom did at her age.