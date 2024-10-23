Ever wonder what it's like raising 19 kids? Seems almost impossible, but not for the Duggars family. From their lavish lifestyle to their reality TV fame, this Arkansas family has drawn in many curious fans. It all began when the Duggars first-ever made their mark on TLC with 17 Kids and Counting, which quickly morphed into 18 Kids and Counting, and eventually 19 Kids and Counting. The show gave viewers a glimpse into their day-to-day lives, from diaper duty to wedding planning, all while staying true to their conservative values. However, after some controversies, their shows were canceled, but the family quickly bounced back with their spin-off Counting On, which shifts the focus to the kids as they step into adulthood. Every Duggar show brings something new to the table, and it's hard to find anywhere else, whether it's being in court or mouthwatering home-cooked meals. It’s quite a contrast, but that’s what keeps Duggar fans coming back for more.

That being said, long-time fans (or newbies), you have come to the right place. We have put together your guide on where and how to stream every Duggar show and spin-off below. Enjoy!

'17 Kids and Counting'

With 10 boys and 7 girls growing from infants to young adults, life at the Duggar household is anything but dull. Even the most mundane tasks become fascinating when you’re part of such a large family. From chaotic laundry piles to dinner preparations that require well-thought-out strategies to homeschooling, there’s always something to learn from the Duggar's. 17 Kids and Counting gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Duggar home, showcasing how teamwork and creativity help turn challenges into opportunities.

'19 Kids and Counting'

With a crew nearly seven times the size of the average family, the Duggars face a unique set of everyday challenges that keep life interesting. In 19 Kids and Counting, they swap the familiar comforts of the Deep South for the cultures of the Far East. We'll get an intimate look into the Duggars family dynamics as they embark on a lifetime adventure throughout Japan and China, creating unforgettable memories along the way.

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10

'18 Kids and Counting'

Curious how mothers who have over a dozen kids survive and thrive? In 18 Kids and Counting, you'll get an inside look into exactly that. The series captures powerful women being at float with the ups and downs of raising a big family and motherhood. From managing the chaos of school events to organizing family outings, each episode highlights their strength and power. Through the show, viewers experience genuine moments of connection, the occasional sibling rivalry, and the celebrations that make daily life meaningful.

Watch on Amazon

'Counting On'

Counting On is a series about the next generation of Duggars finally stepping their way into the spotlight of adulthood. They, of course, face some trials and tribulations but still stop to celebrate life's big milestones. The comeback spin-off is full of laughter, valuable life lessons, and surprises, highlighting that, while they’ve grown up, their journey is just beginning. Viewers get to see their relationships evolve over time, witness their personal growth, and share in the joys of starting families. It’s a heartfelt series about how they tackle life’s challenges while staying connected to their family roots.

Watch on Discovery+

'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets'

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries that peels back the layers of the Duggar family, revealing complexities lurking beneath their "wholesome" Americana image. It shows viewers the organization that heavily influenced their lives: The Institute of Basic Life Principles. As the family’s story and scandals come to light, we begin to see that they’re tied to a much larger, more insidious threat.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Release Date June 2, 2023 Cast Jill Duggar , Josh Duggar , Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar Seasons 1

Watch on Prime Video