WWE Hall-of-Famer John Cena will always be known for his work inside the ring, but over the last few years he’s also made a name for himself in TV shows and movies such as Peacemaker and F9: The Fast Saga. It was reported all the way back in 2018 that Cena was in talks to lead a feature adaptation of Duke Nukem, the popular video game character from the game series of the same name, but news about the production has been eerily silent in the years since, until now. Producer Brad Fuller provided a long-awaited update on the film during a recent conversation with ScreenRant to promote his new movie, The Astronaut (Laurence Fishburne), one that will have Duke Nukem fans ready to pull their hair out:

"If I had information for you, I would tell you. I just know it's something we're talking about and trying to figure out."

Cena may not have yet had the chance to bring Duke Nukem to life on the big screen, but his career certainly hasn’t suffered for it in the meantime. Cena has been thrust back into the WWE spotlight over the last few months, claiming victory at Elimination Chamber and moving on to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He also recently teamed up with Awkwafina for the R-rated comedy Jackpot!, which is streaming on Prime Video, and he even starred in an episode of The Bear Season 3. Cena also worked with The Iron Claw star Zac Efron for Ricky Stanicky, another raunchy R-rated comedy on Prime Video, and while he may not be seen as Duke Nukem anytime soon, he will still be around in several movies and TV shows every year.

