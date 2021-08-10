A trailer for a never-completed Duke Nukem prequel has finally seen the light of day. The game, titled Duke Nukem Begins, was cancelled due to legal disputes. In the years since its cancellation, the director of the trailer has released snippets here and there. Now, the entire trailer is out for all to see.

Duke Nukem Begins was a game being developed at Gearbox Software in 2008 and would have been an origin story for the FPS icon. The game was cancelled and the trailer never surfaced, until now. Director of the trailer, Gregor Punchantz, uploaded the full two-minute trailer to YouTube. The trailer shows off what would have been a proposal for a game focusing on the beginning of Duke as well as new ideas for the series like the game being in third person and the inclusion of co-op.

Image via Interceptor Entertainment

Related: Here's Why the Cancelled 'Last of Us' Movie Didn't Happen, According to Writer Neil Druckman

The video description reads:

"In 2008, when I was working for the good folks at Janimation in Dallas Tx. We were hired by Gearbox to create a vertical slice (an animated version of what the game will look like) for the game Duke Nukem Begins, a Duke origin story. I headed up this project, as the director at Janimation, and did a lot of the character development, including the design and modeling of Duke. We poured everything we had into making the most awesome cinematic Janimation had ever created. But unfortunately, we got word the game was canceled due to the legal issues with Duke Nukem at the time. Duke Nukem Begins was never made."

This is not the first time that we have seen parts of this trailer. Over the years, Punchantz has released bits and pieces of the trailer because it is something that he is "damn proud of." He has said in the past that he hopes that these trailer previews that he has shown over the years will lead to the idea garnering enough interest that it could be revisited, a sentiment that is repeated now that the whole trailer is in the wild. The last game starring the titular character to release was Duke Nukem Forever, and after the critical beating the 13 years-in-development game received, fans of Duke feared that might be the end of him. Duke has shown up in other Gearbox-published titles like Bulletstorm, but a game starring Duke hasn't been seen in the 10 years since Forever. We will have to wait and see if Punchantz succeeds in his goal of getting the idea to be revisited.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Keep Reading: 'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands': Expected Release Date Window Revealed for 'Borderlands' Spinoff Game

Share Share Tweet Email

Idris Elba Says He Never Wanted to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'The Suicide Squad' In spite of rumors to the contrary, replacing Will Smith was never discussed.

Read Next