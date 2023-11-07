The Big Picture Last month, the highly anticipated film Dumb Money was released, telling the unbelievable story of small-scale investors battling hedge funds over GameStop shares.

Last month saw the release of Dumb Money, the stranger-than-fiction film about the 2020/21 clash between small-scale investors and hedge funds over GameStop shares, which made its debut on the big screen in October and quickly gained popularity through positive word-of-mouth during its limited release. The movie tells the bizarre tale of an unexpected online war pitting Reddit investors against Wall Street titans, all revolving around GameStop stock—a narrative that is more astonishing than fiction.

The central character in the movie is Keith Gill, portrayed by Paul Dano, also known as "Roaring Kitty" on social media. He is a modest investor who identified the stock's potential and turned an initial $53,000 investment into a staggering, at one point, over $50 million, becoming a hero to small-scale investors across the globe. The movie is now heading to digital after its release in theatres and Collider is delighted to be working with Sony to bring our readers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film in this clip, which features director Craig Gillespie — known for his work on I, Tonya and Cruella — describing the joys of working on the film alongside Dano and Pete Davidson, who plays Keith's brother. The film's large ensemble cast includes Dano, Davidson, Seth Rogen, and America Ferrera, as well as Vincent D'Onofrio, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Myha'la Herrold, Rushi Kota, and Talia Ryder.

Where Can I Watch 'Dumb Money'?

Based on Ben Mezrich's book "The Antisocial Network," Dumb Money has received substantial praise, drawing parallels to other films with a similar style, such as The Big Short and The Social Network. Collider's Ross Bonaime awarded the film a B rating, lauded director Gillespie's adept direction, and commended the screenplay crafted by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo for its capacity to expand upon the groundwork laid by these cinematic predecessors.

To find out more about the real story behind the "short squeeze" that made Gill his millions and robbed the hedge funds of billions in return, check out this feature from Collider's David Hunter. Dumb Money is now available to purchase on digital in the U.S.

Dumb Money Release Date October 6, 2023 Director Craig Gillespie Cast America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen, Dane DeHaan Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Biography, Comedy, Drama

