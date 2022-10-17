Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, and Dane DeHaan have joined the ensemble cast of Sony and Black Bear Pictures’ upcoming feature Dumb Money, Deadline has reported. The trio will be joining the previously announced actors Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Pete Davidson. The dramedy will be helmed by Australian-American filmmaker Craig Gillespie.

The movie is based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network, which tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze which may have ended up changing Wall Street forever. The book offers a gripping portrayal of how Reddit users from a subreddit called WallStreetBets, along with a loosely affiliated group of private investors took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatened to upend the establishment.

Ramos is perhaps best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. He was recently seen in Jon Chu’s musical drama film In The Heights starring alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Barrera and more. He’ll be seen in Amblin’s upcoming feature film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Distant. He will also lead the next installment of the Transformers franchise from Paramount while he is currently working on Marvel’s Iron Heart for Disney+ featuring Dominique Thorne, Manny Montana, and Alden Ehrenreich.

D'Onofrio was last seen in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring alongside Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. He recently wrapped filming for Netflix’s upcoming comedy, Lift, where he will be starring alongside Sam Worthington, Paul Anderson, and Kevin Hart. Perhaps, he is best loved for his portrayal of Marvel villain Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in the three-season run of Netflix’s Daredevil series. He reprised his character for Disney+’s Hawkeye series featuring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. He’ll next reprise the character for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again, and the Alaqua Cox-led Echo series.

Dehaan’s credit includes features like A Cure for Wellness, The Place Beyond the Pines, Lawless, and Chronicle. He recently finished production on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and was last seen in the HBO Max series The Staircase.

The principal photography has begun on Dumb Money, with Gillespie directing from a script adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum. Gillespie will produce alongside Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman. While Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Schuker Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler, Cameron Winklevoss, and Kevin Ulrich all are set to executive produce the movie.

Currently, no release date has been set for Dumb Money, meanwhile, you can check out our interview with D'Onofrio below: