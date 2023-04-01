This Fall will see the anticipated release of Dumb Money, the biographical comedy-drama that will be set during the GameStop short squeeze events from January 2021. The extraordinary turn of events populated the news headlines and was soon translated into a 2021 non-fiction book, The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, and a 2022 Netflix documentary titled Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. Mezrich is no stranger to having his books adapted into films since he also wrote The Accidental Billionaires, the book that Aaron Sorkin's The Social Network was based upon. Dumb Money will surely add to the growing collection of films based on wild success stories and bold financial enterprises.

The film has been in development as early as February 2021, freshly after the GameStop events when MGM Studios originally acquired the rights to Mezrich's book that was still in progress. Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum joined the project as screenwriters in May 2021 right before Mezrich's book was released in September 2021. Craig Gillespie (Cruella) was attached as the film's director by April 2022 followed by principal photography taking place in New Jersey, USA in October 2022. By then, MGM had dropped out and was replaced by Black Bear Pictures as the primary production company.

When and Where Is Dumb Money Being Released?

The film has an official theatrical release date set for October 20, 2023, with Sony Pictures as the main distributor. It will most likely follow the theatrical window of 45 days before being available to stream. While the film would have likely been available to stream via Prime Video thanks to its initial distributor MGM, the film will likely end up streaming on Netflix at some point in early 2024.

Is There a Trailer for Dumb Money?

Currently, no trailer has been released yet due to the film being in the post-production stage. However, the first teaser trailer will most likely drop during the next few months in the lead-up to the movie's Fall release.

What Is Dumb Money About?

Image via Netflix

Based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, Dumb Money will revolve around the absurd series of events of January 2021 that saw the sudden rise of price in stocks for the video game retailer GameStop. This short squeeze of stocks would lead to a shocking impact on Wall Street and major losses of almost $6 billion for hedge funds like Melvin Capital and individual short sellers. In an age where cryptocurrency and independent stock managing has become prominent, the GameStop events created an underdog story for everyday people and internet users to take control of the stock market. Their success came at the entertaining expense of wealthy and established hedge funds and typical Wall Street sellers losing out. The bizarre situation gained a lot of attention on social media and the news but to most common folk who aren't investors, the economic complexity was overshadowed by the superficial lens of meme culture.

In a nutshell, GameStop represented a recent financial phenomenon called "meme stocks" which are company shares or stocks that gain popularity through online social activity. Such online activity happens through platforms including Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook that host communities that can help influence the prices of these stocks. As it would happen for GameStop, a Reddit community on the subreddit WallStreetBets was initially set up for jokes and lighthearted correspondence between amateur investors. However, the members would eventually agree to direct their attention to the GameStop stock and attempt to trigger a short squeeze. From there, the economic chaos cascaded and sent the stock markets into a frenzy.

The financial event that forms the foundational narrative for Dumb Money suggests that the story will share a similar tone as other business-savvy and economy-centric films like The Big Short or The Social Network, the aptly parodied title that Mezrich's book takes after. Several perspectives will be explored with the eclectic ensemble of characters and main players who were involved and affected by the Gamestop venture. The logline for the film provides some background on some of the characters that will most likely lead the story:

A ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers and internet trolls bring Wall Street to its knees by reviving the challenged brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop, making it the first so-called meme stock.

The book's description and by extension, the movie's general plot reads as follows:

The Antisocial Network tells the story of fortunes made and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that may have changed Wall Street forever. Ben Mezrich offers a gripping, beat-by-beat account of how a loose affiliate group of private investors and internet trolls took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatens to upend the financial establishment.

Who Is in the Cast of Dumb Money?

Image via Universal

The cast for the film has attracted lots of attention over the past year due to the collective star power and well-known actors that have jumped on board. During the project's first announcement, Paul Dano (The Batman), Seth Rogen (Pineapple Express), Sebastian Stan (Fresh), and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) were the first actors attached to star. Dano and Rogen recently collaborated on Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans while Stan and Rogen also previously worked together in Pam & Tommy. Davidson continues his streak of film projects after starring in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and Meet Cute.

Shailene Woodley (Divergent) joined the cast next followed by Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), and Dane DeHaan (Chronicle). Myha'la Herrold (Industry) and America Ferrera (Superstore) were next announced before Rushi Kota (Never Have I Ever), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), and Talia Ryder (Do Revenge) rounded out the cast.

Who Is Making Dumb Money?

Image via DreamWorks

Craig Gillespie will be taking the reins as director and producer for the upcoming comedy-drama. His repertoire in directing includes impressive films such as Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, and I, Tonya. Gillespie has also directed episodes for TV series such as United States of Tara, Physical, and Pam & Tommy. His following projects will be the Chippendales film and the sequel to Cruella.

The film's screenplay will be adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, a screenwriting duo who worked together before on Orange is the New Black. The pair will also be executive producers for the movie alongside Michael Heimler (The Happytime Murders), John Friedberg (Devotion), Andrew Swett (Bruiser), Johnny Holland (Fire Island), and author Ben Mezrich. Twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss of Winklevoss Pictures also join the executive producer team along with Kevin Ulrich (House of Gucci). Aaron Ryder (Arrival) of the Ryder Picture Company and Teddy Schwarzman (I Care A Lot) of Black Bear Pictures join Gillespie as producers. Nicolas Karakatsanis (Triple 9) will be the film's cinematographer after working on Gillespie's past movies.