Get ready to learn more about one of the most bizarre stock events from recent years, as Vanity Fair has shared the first images from Dumb Money, the upcoming comedy film about how a small group of people temporarily manipulated the GameStop stock price to their advantage until they were stopped by the wealthy trying to take advantage of the company's collapse.

In the upcoming release, Paul Dano will portray Keith Gill, a real-life YouTuber who used to go by the name Roaring Kitty on the internet. Gill used his platform to encourage more people to join the campaign, excitedly explaining to the people how anyone could benefit from the movement. Shailene Woodley will be in charge of playing Caroline Gill, Keith's wife who supported him throughout the entire process. The couple would eventually get to meet more people who wanted to prevent the wealthy from taking advantage once more, giving people with less power a chance to capitalize and possibly save a beloved company.

Dano and Woodley are ready to deliver heartwarming performances in the movie, but they will be joined by Seth Rogen in his role as Melvin Capital founder, Gabe Plotkin. The executive wasn't going to allow a random, independent organization to get away with taking the money that he was sure belonged to him. At the beginning of Craig Gillespie's next film, Plotkin is planning to buy a mansion right next to the one he already owns, so he can build a tennis court in order for his family to have fun during the lockdown. The filmmaker knows exactly what he wants you to film about the antagonists of his narrative.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Paul Dano's 10 Best Performances, Ranked

Rounding Out the Cast

As if Dumb Money didn't assemble enough star power already, Sebastian Stan also joined the cast of the production, portraying Vlad Tenev, the head of the Robinhood investor app that was involved in the historic event in a direct way. Tenev was pressured by wealthy investors to keep regular people from acquiring more GameStop stock, putting him in a complicated situation. Added to that, Nick Offerman will play Ken Griffin, a millionaire who became amusingly interested in what was happening, although he didn't want to lose any cash himself. America Ferrera also stars as nurse Jenny Campbell who hopes to make some extra income and upend the system.

You can check out the first images from Dumb Money below, before the film opens in theaters on October 20: