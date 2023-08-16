The Big Picture Sony Pictures is releasing its highly anticipated GameStop short squeeze dramedy, Dumb Money, in a staggered four-step release plan.

The release of the film was rescheduled due to shifts in Sony's release calendar caused by ongoing strikes in the industry.

Dumb Money tells the story of everyday people who turned the tables on hedge fund managers during the GameStop revolution, with a star-studded cast leading the project.

Sony Pictures is shifting gears with the release of its much-anticipated GameStop short squeeze dramedy Dumb Money. Initially slated to bow on October 20 before moving up to September 22, the film will now roll out on a four-step release plan that could see it arrive both earlier and later than expected depending on location. Beginning on September 15, theaters in Los Angeles and New York will begin screenings before expanding to a limited nationwide release on September 22, 2023, a moderate release on September 29, and finally, a wide release on October 6.

The move to stagger the release of Dumb Money comes following a substantial shift in Sony's release calendar amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Originally, the date of October 6 was meant for the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter which was punted all the way back to Labor Day weekend next year. That should be a boon for Craig Gillespie's latest as Dumb Money will avoid a head-to-head clash with the starry Expend4bles.

Billed as the "ultimate David vs. Goliath tale," Dumb Money is set during one of the largest revolutions in Wall Street in recent history when everyday people, buoyed by the Reddit group WallStreetBets, turned the tables on hedge fund managers and made millions off GameStop stocks. The film specifically follows internet investor and regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano) as he alerts the world to an opportunity of a lifetime to stick it to some of the richest people in America like Steve Cohen (Vincent D'Onofrio), Gabe Plotkin (Seth Rogen), and Ken Griffin (Nick Offerman) and hit it big. His actions completely turn his and those around him's life upside down as he ends up caught in the middle of a war between average investors and corporate bigwigs eager to protect their millions.

Image via Sony

Who Else Joins the GameStop Short Squeeze in Dumb Money

There's no shortage of stars in this short-squeeze flick with Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Myha'la Herrold, Rushi Kota, and Talia Ryder all rounding out the cast. Writers for the film include Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who developed the script based on Ben Mezrich's book The Antisocial Network covering the events of the GameStop meme stock surge.

The change in release won't change the fact that Dumb Money will be included among the films making their world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in September. Other films slated to join the dramedy in its debut up North include the long-awaited, and much-delayed, Next Goal Wins from Taika Waititi as well as George C. Wolfe's Rustin and James Hawes' One Life.

Dumb Money will release wide on October 6. Check out the trailer below.