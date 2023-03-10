Back in January 2021, the internet was enraptured by the GameStop short squeeze, when a group of amateur investors came together to take on a major hedge fund. Now, a movie about that “David-vs.-Goliath” story is heading to the big screen! Dumb Money is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

Dumb Money will give a “scathing, funny, and emotional portrayal” of one of the most significant events in the investing world in recent years. The film will tell the real-life story of how a group of amateur investors and Reddit users from the subreddit r/WallStreetBets worked together to take down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street. It will be depicting the events as recounted in Ben Mezrich’s book “The Antisocial Network.”

The cast of Dumb Money is set to be as big as the real-life event that inspired it. The film will feature an ensemble cast that includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, Myah’la Herrold, Nick Offerman, and Talia Ryder. The nature and size of their roles are currently being kept under wraps, but that doesn’t matter to fans. The promise of getting to see all these incredible performers on screen together is more than enough to get audiences glued to their seats, even if they might not fully understand what a “short squeeze” is.

Image via Netflix

Dumb Money is directed by Craig Gillespie with a script adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum from Mezrich’s book. Gillespie is best known for directing films like I, Tonya, Cruella, and Lars and the Real Girl. He also recently directed several episodes of the hit series Pam & Tommy. Meanwhile, the writing team of Angelo and Blum have previously worked together on the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Mezrich is a best-selling author whose past books have also served as the basis for acclaimed films like The Social Network and 21.

Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman, and Gillespie all serve as producers on Dumb Money. Additionally, executive producers of the film include Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler Winklevoss, Cameron Winklevoss, and Kevin Ulrich.

