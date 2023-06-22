The short squeeze is on in the first Red Band trailer for Craig Gillespie's starry GameStop feature Dumb Money. Sony released the first footage which sees Wall Street melting down at the hands of a ragtag group of investors who came together through the internet to upend the stock market at the expense of wealthy hedge fund managers attempting to sell short shares of the brick-and-mortar game store. Based on Ben Mezrich's novel The Antisocial Network, the film chronicles the events of the 2021 boom of GameStop stock prices that marked the rise of so-called meme stocks and began a war between amateur investors and the billionaires at the very top.

Dumb Money is billed as a David v. Goliath story for the modern age, taking inspiration from the book's namesake The Social Network, and other economic classics to tell its own absurd tale. It all began when the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets targeted the flagging GameStop to invest in due to the shorts on the company's stock by hedge fund titans Melvin Capital and Steve Cohen among others. Through creating a stir on the internet, they were able to gather other investors online to continue to help in raising the price of GameStop stock, throwing Wall Street into a panic. The situation only continued to snowball as news outlets and social media remained fixated on the situation, prompting more and more people to buy into the meme stock and cause billions of losses for hedge funds while ordinary people profited.

The Red Band trailer showcases each perspective on the GameStop short squeeze, from the individuals involved in sending the stock soaring to the billionaires panicking while watching the losses pile up. Paul Dano stars as real-life YouTuber Keith Gill whose insight on the GameStop short situation ultimately sent the internet into a frenzy. Everyday investors who bought in are overjoyed with the results, but on the other end of the situation is Dano's The Fabelmans co-star Seth Rogen. Playing the head of Melvin Capital Gabe Plotkin, he's desperate to figure out who's responsible for torpedoing his financial empire.

Who Else Makes Up the Starry Cast of Dumb Money?

Gillespie is far from the only one covering the GameStop story, but he might have the starriest team even without Noah Centineo. Joining Dano and Rogen in Dumb Money is a dream cast including Vincent D'Onofrio and Nick Offerman who play fellow billionaires Cohen and Ken Griffin respectively alongside Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, Myah’la Herrold, and Talia Ryder. The film marks Gillespie's latest foray into incredible real-life stories following his success with the Margot Robbie hit I, Tonya. He directs from a screenplay adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.

Dumb Money premieres in theaters on September 22. Check out the Red Band trailer below.