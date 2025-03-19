Action movies have continuously been one of the most electrifying and successful genres of films for decades, allowing for cathartic and unrestrained filmmaking that provides the ultimate sense of escapism, tension, or filmmaking prowess. However, the art behind making a truly great action movie is much more than simply having a high-budget explosion on screen and calling it a day, as there is tactful decision-making and intelligence behind weaving and creating a great action movie.

However, not every action film takes this lesson to heart regarding intelligent and well-crafted storytelling, creating some of the most idiotic and outright dumb action experiences imaginable. Whether it be a baffling concept that refuses to make any semblance of sense or a botched execution that ends up dumbing down what could have been a half-decent story, there are a multitude of ways that an action film can become mind-numbingly moronic in nature. While it can certainly be a bit of fun to pick apart these dumb action films, they are far from what could be considered exceptional quality.

10 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The DCEU films were largely divisive and controversial from the beginning, but at the very least, they stayed consistent in the beginning entries through the vision and goals of Zack Snyder's signature style. However, following a personal emergency causing Snyder to bow out of his massive sprawling blockbuster Justice League, Warner Bros. called upon Joss Whedon to pick up and finish the project in his own vision. While Whedon had proven himself capable in the past, the repeating of tired concepts and sloppy mismanagement of the DCEU transformed the film into a disaster from beginning to end.

While it's difficult to see exactly which of the film's plot-related issues were caused by either Snyder or Whedon, at the end of the day, they result in an unengaging superhero film with minimal tension and even worse pacing. Whedon's attempts at quirky quip-based humor prove to dumb down and diminish the entire experience, making a mockery of the characters and world that Snyder had envisioned with previous entries. The visuals also took a major hit during the reshoot process, most notably in the amateur attempts to remove Henry Cavill's mustache with an ineffective deepfake.