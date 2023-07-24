Dumb decisions in horror movies are one of the most universal elements in films of the genre — in fact, when we think about it, because these moves frequently play a significant part in the unfolding of a movie's storyline, the number of horror flicks would probably decrease if they were never written.

Whether these decisions are made in the heat of the moment and consequently not put much thought into or are downright incomprehensible and don't make sense in any way, Redditors believe that there are a few questionable moves in horror movies definitely worth analyzing.

10 'Barbarian' (2022)

With an innovative premise following a woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds out that the Airbnb she rented has been accidentally double-booked by a man (and is actually a very sinister place filled with dark secrets), Barbarian was perhaps one of the most memorable horror movies of 2022.

According to GodFlinstone, "Barbarian is a fun movie but it's full of characters doing dumb sh*t." They proceed to explain: "If the cool chick you shared your [Airbbnb] for the night with tells you in a panic that she found a sex dungeon in the basement you don't go to investigate just because 'I didn't see it.'"

9 'Prometheus' (2012)

In Ridley Scott's film, which takes place in the Alien universe, viewers accompany a space team as they find a structure on a distant moon and soon realize that they are not so alone but faced with a threat that puts not only the outcome of the outer-space mission at stake but also the future of humankind.

When it comes to the visually stunning but disappointingPrometheus, it is seemingly so easy to name a bad move that JonathanStat even highlights that "any decision made in that movie" should be considered. "I rant about this every time it comes up, and I have recently, but GOOD GOD I HAVE YET TO GET PAST THE SCIENTISTS REMOVING THEIR HELMETS ON AN UNKNOWN PLANET," spiderlegged commented.

8 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

In 2011's horror thriller, five teens venture on a weekend at an — as the title suggests — isolated cabin in the woods where they have no means to communicate with the outside world. Things start to crumble when they find a cellar with bizarre relics, including a book that awakens a family of zombie killers.

According to Herald4, the characters' reckless behavior "makes total sense if you understand the movie is satire." Puzzleface62 highlighted that Drew Goddard's movie is "so stupidly awesome" when the original poster noted that it featured "a button on the control board that can let all the monsters into the facility."

7 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2022)

A reboot/sequel to the classic 1974 horror feature, Texas Chainsaw Massacre centers on the franchise's main antagonist, Leatherface, who returns after 48 years of hiding and sets out to terrorize a group of young friends in a small Texas town, who unintentionally disturb his insulated world.

The main issue with this new installment seems to be the writing, at least according to Redditors. "Every move the survivor chick from the first Texas Chainsaw movie made in the latest one," BlettaFappaChu remarked. "She was so stupid that my brain jumped out of my body and slapped me for not being more upset at what I was watching."

6 'Halloween' (1978)

In Jamie Lee Curtis' breakout film directed by John Carpenter, audiences are introduced to one of the most iconic movie antagonists of all time, Michael Myers, who escapes from a mental hospital 15 years after murdering his sister and heads to the small town to commit crimes again.

When asked which are the dumbest decisions in horror, a user mentioned the essential 1978 film: "Throwing the knife away, and then throwing it away a second time." On a different post, a now-deleted Redditor noted the same thing: "JLC drops the knife near Mike everytime she thinks he's dead in the first Halloween."

5 'Speak No Evil' (2022)

2022's Speak No Evil follows a Danish family as they visit, for the weekend, the Dutch family they met on holiday. However, things start getting out of hand when their reunion is replaced with misunderstandings, becoming increasingly unnerving and sinister.

Though hardly a masterpiece, this vacation-gone-wrong flick directed by Christian Tafdrup makes for a great social commentary. Even if flawed, it is entertaining enough to keep viewers interested. According to jennnna, one of the most annoying bits in the film is when the Danish dad "went for his [daughter's] stupid rabbit."

4 'Scream' (1999)

The Scream franchise is one of the most popular slashers out there, with new installments still coming out. The series follows the iconic villain Ghostface, a serial killer wearing a Halloween costume who is portrayed by different characters in each film.

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments in the first Screammovie is when Neve Campbell's Sidney insults how characters in horror films always do stupid things — for example, running upstairs instead of out the front door — and that was what she ended up doing. "When Ghostface appeared, she ran for the front door, only to find she couldn’t open it, so she ran upstairs instead," NoticedSquid commented.

3 'Creep' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice, Creep centers on a young cameraman (Brice) who applies for a one-day job in a distant village to capture a dying man's final remarks. Later, he comes to realize that the man (Mark Duplass) has no good intentions as he observes his strange conduct.

A stupid choice in the film was, according to CreepyAssociation173 (and many who agreed), Aaron meeting Joseph in the park after everything that had already happened. "Why do that. You were trying to get him to stop stalking you and sending you stuff after you left. Now you're going to meet him in person?"

2 The 'Evil Dead' Franchise

The Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, also known as "Book of the Dead," an old Sumerian manuscript, is one of the principal elements of the Evil Dead franchise, so there would probably be no movies if no one actually dared to touch/read it.

"Who the f**k finds a book bound in human skin and reads from it?" A user commented. A new installment came out this year, and many people can't help highlighting how absurd it is that the same thing happens: "Particularly in the remake," billygnosis86 said, emphasizing that it was "wrapped in barbed wire."

1 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

A Quiet Place was generally well-received by both critics and audiences. Its premise revolves around a father (John Krasinski, who also directed the film) and a mother (Emily Blunt) as they attempt to survive an apocalypse — and protect their children in the meantime — where extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing inhabit.

Many of the Redditors looked toward the death of the couple's youngest son, Beau. He was given a noisy toy that had its batteries removed, but he was able to find them again with relative ease. There is no excuse for "leaving the batteries on the counter" at the beginning of the film, as Bailenstein put it. "A parent should know better."

