While highly intelligent and multilayered achievements in filmmaking will always garner respect and praise from critics and awards bodies, there will always be an ingrained audience for those looking to let loose and enjoy a dumb, mindless film. Being an unintelligent film is far from a sign of low quality, as many films embrace their chaotic, nonsensical sides to become wildly entertaining and effective in their own right. Films like the Jackass franchise and the Fast and the Furious franchise are key examples of films that use their stupidity as a tool for exceptional and entertaining filmmaking.

However, some films manage to be so moronic and unintelligent that it baffles the mind, with a concept so absurd it's impossible to take seriously. There is a fine balancing act between the stupidity of a premise and the well-crafted and impactful filmmaking chops to make such a wild premise work, making it all the more notable when a film is simply so dumb that it sets off the balance. It's certainly possible to find entertainment within these unbelievably dumb films, yet it would be much more difficult to find any intelligent or nuanced takeaways from them.

10 'Beastly' (2011)

Directed by Daniel Barnz

Image via CBS Films

Beauty and the Beast has been a story that has been adapted to film a multitude of different times to various success, whether it be classic fantasy films from 1940s France or the instantly iconic animated Disney film. However, Beastly stands head and toes above other adaptations of the fairy tale as one of the dumbest and most overly complicated takes on the story, completely floundering its potential as a modern-day version of the story.

As opposed to a classic version of the story where the arrogant prince is transformed into a hairy beast, New York teen Kyle Kingson (Alex Pettyfer) has his body transformed with an array of Gothic tattoos, scars, and a balding head. He is forced to somehow find true love as he hides in his apartment out of fear of persecution from his peers. The movie doesn't nearly go far enough in making the beast look all too unappealing, along with other strange and moronic changes to the story, such as the entire generic high school teenage backdrop of the film.