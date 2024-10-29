Prime Video is preparing to welcome audiences back to Arrakis next month with the news that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will land on the streaming platform on November 1. The movie that reinvigorated a new generation’s interest in the novels penned by Frank Herbert has changed the way that we view sci-fi features and has opened up limitless possibilities for franchising opportunities. Now, Prime Video subscribers can see where it all began, or revisit the movie that started the obsession before the universe’s first small-screen spin-off, Dune: Prophecy, arrives on Max. With an 83% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s incredibly easy to understand how and why Dune is still keeping audiences captivated more than three years since its release.

Following in the footsteps of the first novel in Herbert’s beloved sci-fi series, Dune introduces audiences to a young man named Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), has just been commanded by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) to move his House to the planet of Arrakis to take over control of the spice fields. In the world of Dune, spice is the most sought-after material, as it serves as the key to interstellar travel. But, with House Atreides arriving in Arrakis, another must leave. Duke Leto is taking over the failed job done by House Harkonnen, and its leader, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), won’t go down without a fight. Meanwhile, the journey to Arrakis is just the beginning for Paul, as he comes to discover that his destiny is something much bigger than both of the great Houses.

‘Dune’s Out of This World Casting

When bringing Dune to the big screen again, following David Lynch’s take on the galactic story in the mid ‘80s, Villenueve didn’t hold back any punches. When it came to casting, not only did he nab one of the hottest rising stars through Chalamet, but he also did the same by casting Zendaya in the important role of Chani. While her character doesn’t have much time to shine in the first film, by the second, it’s obvious how major of a player Chani is in the grand scheme of Dune. Filling out the personality-heavy ensemble cast, the filmmaker signed on impressive names including Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Josh Brolin (Outer Range), Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Dave Bautista (The Killer’s Game), Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), and more.

Up for 10 Academy Awards, Dune took home six, including Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. While the movie cost Warner Bros. a pretty penny to make, it easily paid off tenfold, with the first of Villenueve’s epic film series earning more than $407 million at the global box office. With audiences hungry for more where that came from, Dune: Part Two would finally follow earlier this year, smashing the first film’s profits by almost double with $714.4 million.

Not only is a third Dune film on the way, but Max will soon be the home of a spin-off prequel series that will focus on the elite group known as the Bene Gesserit in Dune: Prophecy. Beginning on November 1, you can see where it all began as Dune comes to Prime Video.