It was recently announced that Christopher Walken would be joining the cast of the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 smash hit Dune. Walken joins as the villainous Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, a character who didn’t appear in the first film. Walken is the latest addition to the exciting ensemble for the sequel. Florence Pugh is set to join Timothee Chalamet, Rebeccca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgaard. Dune: Part Two is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 20, 2023.

The Emperor is the most powerful character in the Dune universe. After the Emperor has a vision that a younger ruler will attempt to replace him, he goads House Atreides into a conflict with House Harkonnen. He learns about Paul’s (Chalamet) heritage from the leader of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling). At the end of the first film, Paul decides to unite House Atreides with the Fremen people to overthrow the tyrannical emperor.

Obviously, the Emperor is one of the most pivotal figures within the complex political conflict. Dune: Part Two promises to give Walken his best role in years. Villeneuve’s version of Dune is very gritty, and wildly different than David Lynch’s eccentric original version. Between the weird Lynchian tropes, confusing sci-fi mythology, and the blaring score from Brian Eno and Toto, the 1984 film is an unintentional camp classic. There’s more than a few great actors that pop up to embarrass themselves. However, none are quite as charmingly misguided as Jose Ferrar as the Emperor. The legendary Puerto Rican actor is so fiercely committed to the material that he becomes inadvertently hilarious.

Ferrar joined the cast of Dune after a lengthy career in acclaimed drama films and plays. He earned a Tony Award for his performance in a grounded version of the Cyrano de Bergerac story, and would later win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1950 film version. Ferrar was the first Puerto Rican to win an Oscar. Perhaps this experience handling complex emotional stories would have benefited Dune, but Ferrar was saddled with a series of elaborate evil threats. How was Ferrar supposed to be taken seriously when he’s saddled with lines like “Give this abomination to the storm!” and “Bring in that floating fat man, the Baron!” among others?

Ironically, Ferrar’s baffling approach is one of the most entertaining aspects of the film. Dune is a very slow story, and Lynch’s version doesn’t do much to make things more exciting. This came as a shock to audiences in 1984, who went in expecting the next Star Wars. Instead, they got a slow, strange series of obtuse imagery from one of the most unconventional arthouse filmmakers within the industry. After the initial attack on House Atreides, Dune’s pacing seriously drags. Audiences had to wait until the final act before Paul (Kyle Machlachlan) and Stilgar (Everett McGill) lead their battle against the Emperor’s forces.

Due to the glacial pace, any moment when Ferrar pops up feels like a breath of fresh air. He completely chews the scenery, and makes his wicked intentions incredibly clear. Frank Herbert’s original novel isn’t a light read. There are so many characters, locations, phrases, historical references, and vehicular terminology that it is easy to get confused. While the 2021 film had an Oscar-nominated screenplay from Villenueve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, Lynch’s script was significantly trimmed down by Universal Pictures, making it even more incomprehensible. However, even someone with no knowledge of the source material can recognize who Ferrar is supposed to be. He might as well have popped up and announced “I’m evil!” before twirling his mustache.

Having such a clear antagonist actually makes Paul a more relatable character. Kyle Machlachlan’s interpretation of the young heir to House Atreides is just as straight-laced and idealistic as Twin Peaks’ Dale Cooper. There’s not a hint of irony in Paul’s good intentions. This may have made him difficult to relate to, but counterbalancing Paul against a bad guy who simply enjoys being evil makes their conflict more enthralling. Paul is the only reasonable alternative to the Emperor’s regime.

It is unclear how Walken will choose to interpret the material; are we getting the Walken from The Deer Hunter, or “we need more cowbell” Walken? Either way, Walken’s energy promises to make the character distinguishable. If he chooses to go in a more campy direction, he will certainly stand out amidst the grim-faced cast. If he chooses to play things straight, it will be the most substantial role Walken has had in years.

It was important to cast an actor of weight against Machlachlan. Dune was Maclachlan’s first film role, and his youth helped bring out Paul’s political ignorance. Paul is thrust into a conflict that he’s not entirely prepared for. He’s not even sure that he wants to inherit the throne from his father (Jürgen Prochnow), much less command the entire universe. Ferrar carries the weight of an experienced leader. He was a renowned figure before Dune, and he seemed even more imposing compared to the novice Maclachlan.

This made finding an Emperor to oppose Chalamet an even greater challenge. Chalamet was already an acclaimed actor with a fervent fan base before he was cast in Dune. You couldn’t just cast another good actor as his nemesis; you needed someone with generations of great performances. While 2021’s Dune had an amazing cast of veterans to begin with, adding someone with Walken’s experience is on a completely different level. Pitting Walken and Chalamet pits icons from two different generations against each other.

