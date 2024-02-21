The Big Picture The IMAX 70mm print of Dune: Part Two is here, showcasing breathtaking visuals for fans of director Denis Villeneuve's films.

Villeneuve emphasizes the importance of seeing movies like Dune on the big screen for an immersive experience.

Dune 2 continues the epic saga with a stellar cast, projected to make a big impact at the box office upon release.

Is this what muscle car enthusiasts feel when they catch a glimpse of a gleaming alloy wheel, or what a tennis aficionado experiences when they hear the pop of a freshly strung racket striking a ball? For fans of director Denis Villeneuve’s films, the first pictures of the breathtaking IMAX 70mm print of Dune: Part Two might elicit similarly euphoric emotions. These images come courtesy of the British Film Institute, where Dune 2 is scheduled to screen just over a week from now.

“The IMAX 70mm print of Dune: Part Two has arrived,” the BFI posted on X, attaching three images of the massive reel. Emblazoned with the film’s logo, which runs across the entire perimeter, the print is large enough to occupy the entire deck. The IMAX 70mm 15 perf is the most immersive film format available on the market, and what a contrast this is from 2021, when the first Dune received a controversial day-and-date release on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max.

Villeneuve voiced his displeasure at the time, writing in a guest article for Variety, “My team and I devoted more than three years of our lives to making it a unique big screen experience. Our movie’s image and sound were meticulously designed to be seen in theaters.” Later (and more famously), in an interview with Total Film, he compared the experience of watching Dune on the small screen to “driving a speedboat in your bathtub.” But Warner Bros. appears to be extending an olive branch to the filmmaker, having already damaged its relations with Christopher Nolan.

Can IMAX 70mm Become As Accessible As 3D Used to Be a Decade Ago?

Incidentally, Nolan and Villeneuve sat down for a chat with each other recently, during which the Oppenheimer director teased that he had seen and enjoyed Dune 2, while Villeneuve expressed his love for Tenet, which is getting a re-release this weekend. Nolan is perhaps the single-most vocal champion of the IMAX format, and has been filming increasingly large chunks of his movies on IMAX film. Last year, it was reported that the IMAX 70mm print of Oppenheimerran 11 miles long. Projection booths had to be revamped in order to accommodate the print.

The dedication to creating the most immersive big screen experience for audiences paid off, with Oppenheimergenerating over $180 million of its $960 million global box office haul from IMAX theaters. Unlike Oppenheimer, however, cinematographer Greig Fraser has shot Dune 2 digitally, on the Arri Alexa 65 and the Alexa Mini LF cameras. But the movie was calibrated for IMAX. Participating theaters for the 70mm exhibition across the world include 10 locations in North America, and one each in the U.K.and Australia. You can check out the full list here.

Dune 2 continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, after the events of the first film, which grossed over $430 million worldwide (including revenue from the recent re-release) and earned 10 Oscar nominations, winning six. Dune 2 is currently projected to gross $65 million in its domestic debut, although projections are expected to increase to at least $80 million thanks to ecstatic early reactions. Also starring Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, Dune 2 will be released on March 1. You can get a better look at the 70mm print here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.