By the might of the desert power, Dune: Part Two is officially on the way. Legendary announced today via Twitter that Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the classic and hugely influential Frank Herbert novel will tell the complete story of the 1965 novel of the same name, with Villeneuve returning.

According to Deadline, a major reason point of negotiations was an exclusive theatrical window, without a day/date release on HBO Max. Villeneuve was one of the first filmmakers to criticize the decision to release films both in theaters and streaming, so it makes sense that he and Legendary would push for a pure theatrical window for the sequel.

In a statement, Villeneuve shared his excitement:

"I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning."

There were a lot of signs pointing at the sequel being inevitably announced. Not only did Dune overperform on HBO Max, surpassing even the highly anticipated Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it blew past projections at the box office this past weekend, opening to $40 million domestic.

Hans Zimmer also took to Twitter to share the news, and his excitement. "The world of Dune continues," the composer tweeted. "Part Two is moving forward! Thank goodness I have some music left."

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to hit theaters on October 20, 2023, which means we still have to wait long enough that we'll probably get guilted into reading the books.

