Denis Villeneuve continues the flow of spice in his follow-up to 2021’s Dune. Dune: Part Two sees the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he seeks revenge on Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) for destroying his family by joining forces with the Fremen, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem). As Paul grows in power and assumes the title of the prophesied Lisan al Gaib, Dune: Part Two expands what was explored in Dune while paying off seeds planted in the first movie, particularly with regard to the Bene Gesserit.

Thanks to information given by Reverend Mother Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), audiences learn the intended course for House Atreides and House Harkonnen — a marriage alliance between an Atreides daughter and Baron Harkonnen’s nephew, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, played by Austin Butler. However, centuries of planning hang in the balance and a holy war is declared because of a fateful decision made by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Lady Jessica Changed the Fate of the Universe by Giving Birth to Paul Atreides

The Bene Gesserit are an ancient sisterhood of nuns, scientists, and spies trained to work in the shadows of the Imperium as powerful partners to the Great Houses. The Bene Gesserit’s ultimate goal is to bring about their chosen one, known as Kwisatz Haderach. According to prophecy, the Kwisatz Haderach would be a male Bene Gesserit who’s able to bridge space and time with just his mind, which is a power the Bene Gesserit want to access and ultimately control. In order to bring him about, they strategically have been connecting powerful family bloodlines through marriage as their own genetic experimentation.

Such was the case with Lady Jessica. As a Bene Gesserit, Lady Jessica was tasked to conceive a daughter with Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), and later, this daughter would give birth to a son who could be the Kwisatz Haderach. However, due to her love for Leto, Jessica disobeyed her orders and conceived a boy, her son Paul. By acting out of love, centuries of meticulous breeding plans are forever altered. Yet the Bene Gesserit don’t keep all their plans in one bloodline. In Dune, Reverend Mother Mohiam tells Lady Jessica while leaving Caladan that the Bene Gesserit plans are measured in centuries, with other prospects of powerful matches to bring about the Kwisatz Haderach.

With regard to the original plan, Dune: Part Two reveals its true depths. During a meeting between Reverend Mother Mohiam, Princess Irulan, and Lady Margot Fenring (Léa Seydoux), it is confirmed by Mohiam that the intended Atreides daughter of Lady Jessica was supposed to marry the Harkonnen heir, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Meaning, had Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy) been born first, she and Feyd-Rautha would’ve married, creating an alliance between the two Great Houses. If you think about it, the alliance would go even further. See, Lady Jessica is revealed in Dune: Part Two to be the illegitimate daughter of Baron Harkonnen, making her offspring Harkonnen as well. Considering this, that means the intended pairing of an Atreides daughter and a Harkonnen son would really be one of Harkonnen incest.

The Connection Between Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Is More Than Blood

The ripple effects of Lady Jessica’s actions are still felt in the events of Dune: Part Two. Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen have been intrinsically linked long before either were born. The mere existence of Paul is a physical reminder of something Feyd-Rautha was denied, therein creating tension between the two. There’s also a familial tension between them. Paul is a Harkonnen, going so far as to greet Feyd-Rautha as cousin before the two square off in his challenge for the throne of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). As we’ve seen, there is little loyalty within the Harkonnen family, which is demonstrated between Glossu "Beast" Rabban (Dave Bautista) and Feyd-Rautha after Feyd-Rautha takes over Arrakis from Rabban. For Paul to call upon his Harkonnen heritage to Feyd-Rautha ramps up the rivalry between them before they battle to the death.

Even though the stakes for their battle are at an all-time high, the chemistry between Paul and Feyd-Rautha is off the charts. In particular, Austin Butler brings a certain magnetism to the bald villain. The way they fight at moments comes across more like a dance. Paul and Feyd-Rautha move around each other with raw energy. Unfortunately, despite the chemistry and their intended fate, Feyd-Rautha is killed by his cousin, and Paul ascends to more power than ever before.

Alia Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Might Have Been the Ultimate Power Couple

In an alternate reality, Alia, the intended Atreides daughter, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen could’ve been the ultimate power couple, bringing together the Atreides and Harkonnens in a super union the likes of which the Imperium had never seen. If the Harkonnens had still wanted to make a play for the Emperor’s throne, the combined forces of House Harkonnen and House Atreides would’ve made them unstoppable. As it stands now, Alia dodged a gom jabbar by not marrying the sadistic Feyd-Rautha. Not to mention, an alliance between House Atreides and House Harkonnen had the potential to bring even more suffering to the Fremen of Arrakis.

So where does this leave us? Well for one, Muad’Dib’s holy war incited by Lady Jessica’s machinations as the enlightened Reverend Mother could’ve been completely avoided if she had done what she was supposed to and given birth to Alia first. What we do know is that we haven’t seen the last of the Harkonnens; thanks to Lady Fenrig actually following through on orders, she’s pregnant with Feyd-Rautha’s daughter. Lady Jessica may have prevented Feyd-Rautha from marrying her child, but that doesn’t mean a future grandson couldn't cross paths and fall for his daughter.

