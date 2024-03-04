The Big Picture Dune: Part Tw o sets a high bar for sci-fi with breathtaking visuals and fully fleshed-out characters, pleasing fans and critics alike.

The film follows Paul's journey from reluctant messiah to leading a holy war, with a delightful new hero in Chani adding a twist.

With a successful global opening weekend of $178 million, Dune 2 achieves back-to-back success for Chalamet and Villeneuve.

Denis Villenueve’s magnum opus Dune: Part Two has set the bar for science-fiction going forward. The film is garnering positive reviews from critics and fans alike right out of the gate and has started the 2024 box office off on a good foot. From its cinematic appeal to its craftmanship to its performances, the film will be talked about for years to come, and for the ease of pausing at our ease to admire each frame, pre-orders for the Blu-Ray with a limited edition 4K SteelBook edition are now open.

Though the details of additional special features in the collection are still scarce, for fans who’d love to own the physical media it’s the right time to pre-order. The art for the release is all we have at the moment, with gorgeous warm tones and the iconic sand worm gracing the front of the box. Additionally, Paul Atreides and Chani are visible, silhouetted by a setting sun.

Dune 2 starts right where the previous film left us, in the desert with Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), now traveling with Fremen. The feature chronicles Paul’s journey from being a reluctant messiah, who just wants to fight beside them to finally leading them into the holy war. Though a new hero rises in the form of Chani (Zendaya), which is a delightful detour from the source material. The theme of the feature beautifully encapsulates the ideas of the savior complex, colonization, religion, and politics, among other ideas introduced by author Frank Herbert in his novels.

‘Dune: Part Two’ is Doing Great Numbers at the Box Office

Seldom there is a movie sequel that triumphs over its predecessor, but Villeneuve achieved the feat with breathtaking visuals, exciting knife fights, otherworldly sound design, and fully fleshed-out characters. As a result, the fans were all in for the ride when the film finally hit the theatres garnering $178 million globally in its opening weekend, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s cinematic feat Oppenheimer, which garnered $174 million in its global opening.

Close

Shot entirely on IMAX digital cameras, the movie now stands as the biggest all-time IMAX opening in 10 markets, with China and Japan markets yet to open. Given Wonka’s success, the movie proved a back-to-back success for Chalamet and also became the biggest opening for Villeneuve as well. With the initial fanfare and opening due in some markets, Dune 2 will have quite a successful box office run. The movie has a CinemaScore of A and has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dune: Part Two is in theatres now, and you can pre-order the Blu-Ray here and here.