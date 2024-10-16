Dune: Part Two fans take note if you were unable to get your hands on the Steelbook for the Denis Villeneuve-helmed film, another set of the limited edition 4K Steelbook is launching soon and it has an amazing cover with both Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). It will come with its own set of special features that make it worthy as another collector’s item.

The special features include various featurettes including an in-depth look at ‘Chakobsa Training,’ another will give us a glimpse into ‘Creating the Fremen World,’ as well as ‘Finding the Worlds of Dune.’ For the fans of thopters used in the movie feturette ‘Buzz Around the New “Thopter’ will provide more information along with a look at all the ‘Worm-Riding’ in the movie. Another clip, Becoming Feyd, will see Austin Butler’s transformation into a Harkonnen warrior.

Dune Part Two was a Huge Success

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Villeneuve followed up the success of Dune with Part Two at the start of the year and set a very high bar for the sci-fiction genre. The movie is brilliant to look at and technically perfect in all the sense. It has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score sits higher at 95 percentOf course, it was a big hit at the box office grossing $700.6 million worldwide and making and breaking several records on its way. The film was applauded for its cinematography, performances, direction, and amazing background score that perfectly stitches the movie together. It has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score sits higher at 95 percent.

Dune: Part Two also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling. New faces include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler as the ruthless Feyd-Rautha Harkkonen, Lea Seydoux as the Bene Gesserit sister Lady Fenring, and Christopher Walken plays Emperor Shaddam IV, while the up-and-coming actor Souheila Yacoub appears as Shishakli, and rounding off the cast are Tim Blake Nelson and Dave Bautista.

The third part of the franchise Dune: Messiah is currently under development with the script partially written. Villeneuve previously admitted he’d like to take a break and has also been working on an adaptation of the nonfiction book Nuclear War: A Scenario. While details about the third iteration are scarce, it will continue Paul’s rise as the Lisan Al-Gaib after he declared a war on the universe.

Dune Part Two Steelbook arrive on November 20th. You can order the standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of Dune: Part Two are currently on Amazon and at Walmart now. Meanwhile, both parts of Dune are available to stream on Max.