The second chapter of Denis Villeneuve's space opera, Dune: Part Two, is already being praised as a near-perfect adaptation of Frank Herbert's infamously challenging to adapt novel. That critical praise is also translating to high box office scores, as the second Dune film is breaking records faster than a voracious Sandworm.

Where the first Dune film set Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) on his path to becoming Lisan al Gaib, Dune: Part Two sees Paul continue his path to becoming the Fremen people's chosen one on the hostile desert planet of Arrakis. He does this with the admitted bias and ulterior motive of exacting vengeance upon the Harkonnens. This vile and vicious rival family killed Paul's father and slaughtered most of his friends and companions. By training with the Fremen and learning their ways, Paul prepares to become a potential new galactic emperor, but at the cost of losing his own humanity.

Being a big-budget sci-fi action spectacle, fans would probably assume that Dune: Part Two probably cost more than a few "solaris" to make and produce. They would be correct, and to see just how much this epic second chapter reportedly cost to make and more about how it's doing at the box office so far, read below for a complete budget breakdown for Dune: Part Two. Keep in mind that the full budgetary details for projects of this caliber are not always fully disclosed and much of the information below is based on reported data, box office earnings, etc.

'Dune: Part Two' Budget by Department

Cast

Just like with Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two boasts an out-of-this-world ensemble cast. Among them are some of the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry, and yet every single one of them dramatically immerses themselves into Frank Herbert's acclaimed science fiction universe. The list of actors who returned for Dune: Part Two after being introduced in Dune: Part One includes:

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) as Paul Atreides

Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Chani

(Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Chani Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation) as Lady Jessica

(Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation) as Lady Jessica Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as Stilgar

(No Country for Old Men) as Stilgar Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War) as Gurney Halleck

(Avengers: Infinity War) as Gurney Halleck Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Beast Rabban Harkonnen

(Guardians of the Galaxy) as Beast Rabban Harkonnen Stellan Skarsgård (Andor) as Baron Harkonnen

(Andor) as Baron Harkonnen Charlotte Rampling (Dexter) as Reverend Mother Mohiam

Not returning for Dune: Part Two are the Star Wars sequel trilogy's Oscar Isaac and Aquaman's Jason Momoa as Duke Leto Atreides and Duncan Idaho respectively, given both characters' fates in the prior film. Also missing is Fences star Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, who was reportedly cut from the film for unknown reasons. In addition to those three actors returning, there was a new character named Count Hasimir Fenring, initially planned to be played by Tim Blake Nelson. Dune: Part Two makes up for these absences by introducing a wealth of exciting newcomers, including:

A cast with massive names like that practically guarantees it covers most of Dune: Part Two's sizable budget.

VFX

Being set on an entirely different planet, you better believe that Dune: Part Two has some extensive visual effects. From practical costumes like the elaborate still suits to the massive CGI Sandworms, Dune: Part Two's VFX department has outdone itself through the creation of a unique and realistic science fiction world. One standout sequence is the gladiator arena sequence with Feyd-Rautha on Geidi Prime, which was filmed in infrared black & white to bring the planet's "black sun" to life. The average VFX budget for a blockbuster production like this is around $65 million, which seems like a pretty fair estimate for Dune: Part Two.

Filming Locations

Dune: Part Two reportedly conducted its filming from July 2022 to December 2022, with the bulk of filming taking place in Wadi Rum, Jordan, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which is also where the first film conducted its principal photography. The film was also reportedly filmed in Italy for the sequences involving The Emperor's home planet.

The Costs of Promoting 'Dune: Part Two'

Dune: Part Two benefited from a big marketing push, which the film really needed since it was significantly delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. With the strikes now over, the actors attached to Dune: Part Two were now able to promote the film at press junkets and events. Among other collaborations and marketing merchandise (including AMC's now infamous popcorn bucket), other marketing synergies included the Ornithopter being added to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Even Kung Fu Panda 4 got in on the Dune hype with an original ad poking fun at the sci-fi film. However, this is more of a parody than an actual marketing promotion since Dune: Part Two will undoubtedly be the DreamWorks film's most significant competition this month.

Budgets for a major feature film like this typically range from 50-100% of a film's reported budget. Given that the reported budget for Dune: Part Two is $190 million, the marketing budget for the film could be between $95-190 million.

How Much Does 'Dune: Part Two' Need to Make to Break Even?

With a reported production budget of $190 million and a marketing budget that is at least half or equal to that, Dune: Part Twowill likely need to make around $500 million to break even. To be considered a success in the eyes of Warner Bros. Discovery, the film will likely need to make a box office total of around $600-700 million. That goal is entirely possible with Dune: Part Two's box office performance thus far.

How Is 'Dune: Part Two' Performing at the Box Office So Far?

Dune: Part Two has already got to a fantastic head start in select international markets, performing exceptionally well in France and South Korea in particular. That momentum continued in the film's domestic opening, making for the biggest opening weekend of 2024 thus far. That may not sound like a huge accomplishment, given that 2024 has been a tough year so far following the underwhelming box office returns of Argylle and Madame Web. Still, Dune: Part Two's opening weekend was so great that its international opening weekend take has already surpassed the current total of The Beekeeper's theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far.

It's a phenomenal start for a film well deserved of its praise and popularity, but that doesn't mean the ongoing battle for box office supremacy will be easy. That begins a week after Dune: Part Two's debut with Kung Fu Panda 4, continuing the long-running and beloved animated series. Two weeks after that, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will haunt theaters before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into them a week after that. March 2024 is a pretty ruthless battleground for theatrical filmmaking, but it's one that Dune: Part Two already has a substantial advantage over.

Comparing the Budget and Box Office of 'Dune: Part Two' to the Previous 'Dune' Films

It should hardly come as a surprise that Dune: Part Two has been substantially more successful than the infamous 1984 adaptation by David Lynch, which remains in history as a notorious sci-fi box office bomb that made far less than either of the Denis Villeneuve films. As for Dune: Part One, while the first film was a success critically and financially, it still struggled at the box office since theaters were still recovering from the global pandemic, making only around $41 million in its opening weekend. Though it's too early to say for sure, it looks like Dune: Part Two has the potential to break more records for the franchise and reign supreme as one of the year's biggest hits.

Movie Reported Budget Worldwide Box Office Dune (1984) $40 million $31 million Dune: Part One (2021) $165 million $433.8 million Dune: Part Two (2024) $190 million $178.5 million (Final Box Office TBD)

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theaters.

