Dune is currently in the middle of a heated Oscar race, but that has not stopped its sequel from getting off the ground running, as it looks like Dune 2 has found another new cast member. Deadline reports that Austin Butler is in negotiations to play Feyd-Rautha in the upcoming sequel.

Rautha is a fan favorite character from Frank Herbert's novel and is expected to play a big part in the second film. The character was notably portrayed by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune, and in the novel Rautha is the youngest nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who is not only his heir, but is just as evil, cunning, and treacherous. Harkonnen was portrayed by Stellan Skarsgård in the 2021 film.

If Butler does come aboard this star-studded cast, he will be joining Florence Pugh, who is also in negotiations to play Princess Irulan Corrino. Returning cast members for the film include Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. Director, producer, and co-screenwriter Denis Villenuve will also be back for the sequel. The film is currently in pre-production now and is expected to start filming this fall for an October 2023 release date.

The first Dune was one of the films last year that was affected by the day-and-date release by Warner Brothers, but even with that Arrakis sized hurdle, the film still was deemed a success at the box office. It made $41 million in its opening weekend, before eclipsing $400 million in its entire worldwide run. The sci-fi epic was also bolstered by great critic and audience reception, which definitely helped the film get a sequel. On top of that, Dune has been nominated for nine Oscars, including the top prize of Best Picture.

Butler started his career on the small screen with roles on hit kids television shows like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Zoey 101, iCarly, and Jonas before getting his big break in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood as Tex. However, his biggest role to date is when audiences will see the actor portray The King of Rock 'n' Roll in Elvis, which hits theaters later this year and will see him star opposite Tom Hanks. The actor also currently has a lead role in the Apple Band of Brothers series Masters of Air and has starred in other films like the 2019 zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die.

In the small amount of time we have seen Butler on screen he has left his impact and seeing the actor as Elvis is really going to get Dune fans excited for what is to come in Dune 2. The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters on October 20, 2023.

