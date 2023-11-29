The Big Picture Dune: Part Two fans can experience the desert of Arakis at an interactive booth at Brazil's CCXP.

The sequel introduces new characters, including the ruthless Harkonnens, and promises an epic adventure with conflict and a romantic connection for Paul.

Director Denis Villeneuve has plans for more Dune projects, including a sequel adaptation and a prequel series exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

If you happen to be at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend then be sure to check out the stunning Dune: Part Two booth and photo opportunity, which will allow visitors the chance to gape in awe at one of Arrakis' most immense creatures — the giant sandworm. The booth also gives fans the opportunity to take a picture on top of the colossal worm, or even take a video to make it look like they're riding it. Dune: Part Two will bring to life the second half of Frank Herbert's groundbreaking 1965 science fiction novel, Dune, directed once more by Denis Villeneuve.

Following the events of the first film, which saw the Harkonnens reclaim the spice-rich planet Arrakis from House Atreides, resulting in the death of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and the exile of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and her son Paul (Timothée Chalamet), the sequel will continue with Paul and Jessica forging new lives among the nomadic Fremen of Arrakis' desert. Paul, under the guidance of Fremen chieftain Stilgar (Javier Bardem), will undergo training to fulfill the prophecy as the Muad'Dib of the Fremen. He will reunite with his friend Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), gather an army to overthrow the Harkonnens, and develop a romantic connection with Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya).

However, the Harkonnens, led by the grotesque Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his ruthless nephew Rabban (Dave Bautista), will fiercely resist. The sequel will also introduce new characters, including the psychopathic Harkonnen scion Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), galactic emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), and Shaddam's daughter, Princess Irulan (Pugh). The film promises to take viewers on an epic adventure, with Paul's journey to fulfill his destiny and the unfolding conflict against the immensely powerful Harkonnens. Chalamet, Momoa, Zendaya and Butler will all be in attendance at the fan event in Brazil, in their first public gathering to promote the film since its intended release date of November 3 had passed, following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

What Other 'Dune' Movies Are There?

Dune: Part Two doesn't mark the conclusion of Villeneuve's explorations in the Dune universe. He has plans to follow it with an adaptation of Herbert's intricate sequel, Dune: Messiah. This isn't the only Dune project in progress either; Max is actively working on a prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, set a staggering 10,000 years before the events of Dune. This series delves into the origins of the manipulative Bene Gesserit sisterhood. While facing some production changes, Dune: Prophecy is set to premiere next fall.

Mark your calendars for the release of Dune: Part Two on March 15, 2024, and stream Dune: Part One on Max in the U.S. Check out the new images below and stay tuned for more CCXP news.

Dune: Part Two Release Date March 15, 2024 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothee Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgård, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem Rating PG-13 Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

