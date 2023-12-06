The Big Picture Dune: Part Two continues the story of Paul Atreides and Chani's star-crossed love amidst war and revenge.

The sequel does not require viewers to have seen the first film, and offers a more action-packed, emotional, and complex experience.

Part Two introduces new characters, including Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan Corrino, who add a new dynamic to the Known Universe storyline.

For however epic Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was, the director has made it very clear that Dune: Part Two is where this story truly begins. While at the sequel’s panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), Collider and a sea of fans were able to watch the first 10 minutes of footage and exclusive clips. The excitement in that room was a force as Villeneuve was introduced and addressed the fans, who he said made the sequel a reality. The overwhelming response to the director, the exclusive artwork shown, and footage was electric, and Collider was able to capture it all.

Also in attendance were returning stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as their new cast members, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, to talk about what audiences can expect with this sequel and share a little about their characters for Part Two. As they were introduced, the crowd went wild, and the energy never once fell as each guest spoke on their experience filming. Watching this panel, it’s clear how much of an impact these stars have, and Brazil’s outpouring of love definitely touched the castmembers. You can check it all out in the video above, or read on for details. If you want to jump to when the cast arrives on stage, go to six minutes and thirty seconds in the video.

What we know about Dune: Part Two is that, following the events of the first movie, Chalamet’s Paul Atreides has united with the Fremen and with Chani (Zendaya), and that the fate of the universe is moving towards a terrible future. The apparent end of the House of Atreides leaves Arrakis and its people vulnerable to the brutal control of the Harkonnen family and the Known Universe currently in the hands of a conspiratorial ruler, Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). In Part Two, Paul is left to avenge his fallen family and the fate of their universe.

Do You Have to See ‘Dune’ Before ‘Dune: Part Two’?

When discussing Dune before the sequel was confirmed, Villeneuve said, “The tough task here was to introduce you guys to the world, to the ideas, to this world, to the codes, the cultures, the different families, the different planets.” Adapting Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga to film, though it has been done before, was not a task the director took lightly. The first film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, taking home six of those, and still he said at the panel, “While this is a continuation of the story we told in Part One, this film is a visceral experience that doesn't require audiences to have seen the first film to enjoy Part Two.” So then, what is Part Two about?

“We are on an epic journey with Paul and Chani in a completely new story of star-crossed love, revenge, ambition, and deceit set against the backdrop of a massive war once again. I devised this film entirely for the big screen experience…I used to say when I did Part One that it was the appetizer and that Part Two would be the main course. It's a movie that is much more action, it's a much more emotional, complex, muscular movie, and with a love story.”

What to Expect from Paul Atreides and Chani in 'Part Two'

Paul, who’d devised a plan in Part One with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), to marry one of Shaddam’s daughters in a move to avoid civil war, now finds himself among the Fremen on Arrakis. He’s united with the girl from his visions, Chani, and from the trailer it’s clear the two are developing a close relationship. Villeneuve also makes it very clear that, amidst the high stakes of war and revenge, this star-crossed love is going to be a big focal point. During the panel, when asked about their characters, Zendaya teased that fans will see “a lot more” of Chani in Part Two and that “she’s got a story” to tell. As for Paul, Chalamet explains that we may see a whole new side of the character coming to fruition. “Paul is no longer the young man we see in Part One. This is the evolution of Paul Atreides. We fully see him become the Muad’Dib that was described in Part One.”

Who Are Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Princess Irulan Corrino?

Part Two also introduces new characters to the Known Universe, like Léa Seydoux as “the mysterious Lady Margot,” Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Pugh as Emperor Shaddam’s daughter, Princess Irulan Corrino. Already the Altreides family has clashed with Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his nephew, Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista), and now we’ll meet Feyd-Rautha, who Villenueve describes as “the galaxy’s most psychotic, but fearless fighter” and who Butler himself says is “very, very twisted.” On the other end of the spectrum, Pugh describes Princess Irulan as “quick, wise, intelligent, quiet,” and teases her unique fighting tactics, saying, “She may not be fighting quite like those three [Paul, Chani, and Feyd-Rautha], however, she's watched power, and she's watched intelligence, so I think she's learned how to fight in her own way.”

Dune: Part Two hits theaters worldwide on March 1. Dune: Part One is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

