The Big Picture Dune: Part Two unveils visually stunning character posters featuring the film's stars, showcasing the striking blue eyes of the Fremen and their allies.

The blue eyes in the Dune universe are a result of prolonged exposure to the spice melange, which grants various enhancements and abilities to its users.

The sequel continues Paul Atreides and Lady Jessica's journey as they join the nomadic Fremen and prepare to fight against the powerful and ruthless Harkonnens.

Legendary and Warner Bros. have just given fans another tantalising, and visually gorgeous, sneak peek of next year's Dune: Part Two with the release of some truly eye-popping character posters for the upcoming sequel from visionary director Denis Villeneuve. The posters highlight the film's stars Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Lea Seydoux (Lady Margot), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan), Christopher Walken (Emperor Shaddam IV), Dave Bautista (Beast Rabban), Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkkonen) and Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Harkkonen).

The colours in the stunning artwork enhance, in particular, the magnificently striking blue eyes of the Fremen and their allies. In the Dune universe created by Frank Herbert, the blue eyes of certain characters, notably the Fremen, are a result of prolonged exposure to the spice melange. The spice, known as "melange" or simply "spice," is a crucial element in the Dune series. It grants various enhancements and abilities, including extended life and heightened awareness, and are a manifestation of the influence of the spice.

Where Do We Find the Characters After 'Dune'?

After the first movie, where the Harkonnens took control of the spice-rich planet Arrakis from House Atreides and family patriarch Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) was killed, Lady Jessica and her son Paul had to leave. In the sequel, Paul and Jessica start new lives with the nomadic Fremen people in Arrakis' desert. Paul, guided by Fremen leader Stilgar, undergoes training to fulfill a prophecy as the Muad'Dib of the Fremen. Along the way, he reunites with his friend Gurney Halleck, builds an army to fight against the Harkonnens, and forms a romantic connection with a Fremen warrior named Chani.

However, the Harkonnens, led by the grotesque Baron Harkonnen and his ruthless nephew Rabban, will not accept this act of defiance, and will react accordingly. The sequel will also introduce new characters, including the psychopathic Harkonnen butcher Feyd-Rautha, the galactic powerhouse Shaddam IV and Shaddam's daughter, the mercurial Princess Irulan. The film will take fans on an epic odyssey, with Paul's journey to fulfill his destiny and the unfolding battle yet to come against the immensely powerful Harkonnens.

Mark your calendars for the release of Dune: Part Two on March 15, 2024, and stream Dune: Part One on Max in the U.S.

Dune: Part Two Release Date March 15, 2024 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Timothee Chalamet, Stellan Skarsgård, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem Rating PG-13 Runtime 150 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

