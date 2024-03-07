The Big Picture Dune: Part Two had a special early screening for a dying fan, fulfilling his final wish with kindness and compassion.

The director, Denis Villeneuve, and his wife arranged for the man to see the movie before he passed away.

Despite doubts, Villeneuve's team made it happen, touching everyone involved with a moving, heartwarming experience.

Dune: Part Two might be the biggest movie in the world right now, shattering the box office in its opening weekend. One very special fan, though, got to see the movie a month early before any sandworm slithered into the theaters. It’s a tale in which movies are made.Josée Gagnon, the founder of the Canadian charity L’Avant, shared a heartbreaking story about a dying man’s single wish: He wanted to see Dune: Part Two before he passed away. In an interview with The Washington Post via IGN, Gagnon explained that the French man was only given weeks to live in January. With Dune: Part Two’s March release date, the patient was not guaranteed to make it to the release date.

A desperate plea with a big mission was posted on L’Avant’s Facebook page. The group wanted to contact Dune: Part Two’s director, Denis Villeneuve. The group pleaded, “I know it's ambitious, but I've always succeeded in my crazy ideas, so I'm dark with naivety and hope. The person in question has it for a few weeks left, so there's no time to waste.”

Gagnon doubted it could be done at first, saying in a later Facebook post, sharing the entire ordeal, “It's an American movie worth 120 million, so it was impossible to get him to listen of course. But my friend said to me, ‘Josée, you can do everything yourself. Since when has something been stopping you? Write to Denis Villeneuve.’ I told myself ... He is so right. Why not? What have I got to lose?”

Denis Villeneuve Came Through For a Fan

Close

Villeneuve and his wife, Tanya Lapointe, who happens to be one of the producers of Dune: Part Two, were moved by the request. Gagnon was told the couple “were extremely touched by this man's dying will. I was told, ‘He is precisely what movies are made for.’” The plan was in motion, but the clock was ticking.

On the 16th of January, Villeneuve’s assistant flew out to the man with the director’s laptop. On it was a complete version of the movie for him to see. After NDAs were signed and cell phones were turned over, the group pulled the curtains of the man’s room closed so he could see Dune: Part Two. Gagnon wasn’t even sure if he watched the entire movie, as she noted, “The man was so weak we thought he might die listening to the movie. He didn't have the strength to listen through it all.” It didn’t matter, though; the kindness of these strangers made it happen.

It impacted all those involved, with Gagnon stating that Villeneuve’s assistant was in tears, having been moved by the experience. She was "completely upset with what she was experiencing,” and “shortly after, the attendant picked up her tears and her laptop and immediately flew back to the plane with the heart of the story.”

They came together in the nick of time. The man passed away days later. Gagnon didn’t watch the movie with the group, though she says she smiles whenever she hears about Dune: Part Two. “Denis Villeneuve's team had an incredible experience too. An experience away from glamour. A human experience.”

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh. Check out our review here.

Find Tickets Now