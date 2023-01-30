Dave Bautista promises fans that Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to his Oscar-winning adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune will improve every aspect of the first film. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for M. Night Syamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, Bautista also revealed how Villeneuve has a unique talent for taking the best out of the cast.

Released in October 2021, Villeneuve Dune took the world by surprise by bringing Herbert’s sci-fi universe to life with grace and beauty. Dune’s success led Warner Bros. Discovery to almost immediately greenlight a sequel, which is coming to theaters later this year. And in the sequel, Bautista will have an extended role as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, one of the film’s main antagonists and a brutal member of House Harkonnen. According to Bautista, the sequel improves the first part of Villeneuve’s adaptation in every aspect, which will most definitely please its fans. As Bautista puts it:

“This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is. There's just so much going on, it's so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Accused' Trailer Teases an All-Star Cast and Unpredictable Stories

Remembering the last time he spoke with us about Dune, Bautista also underlined how Villeneuve helped him improve as an actor during Part Two’s production. According to the star, Villeneuve has such a positive impact on his cast members that Bautista wants to work with him on many more projects. In fact, Villeneuve and Batista have already been discussing a mysterious future collaboration. As Bautista tells us:

“You've heard me talk about the first film, we've talked about the first film. It was that times 100 because it was Rabban amped up, and my part is much bigger on this. I got to spend much more time with Denny, which I crave for because I love working with Denny. And Denny, again, he just brings out the best in me and this was such an amazing experience. Before I left the film—[we were] talking about something else and I'm not gonna say until it actually happens, but he knows that my dream is to work with him as a number one because I really think that Denny will show me how good I can be.”

How Cinematographer Greg Fraiser Helped Dune: Part Two

While director Villeneuve is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary cinema, Bautista also had some love to share for cinematographer Greig Fraser. It’s no wonder, given how Fraiser helped to create the unique look of the desert planet Arrakis. Commenting on his time working with Fraser, Bautista said:

“He's amazing and I love him as a human being. He's just a lot of fun. He's one of those people, he's really intense when he works, he's definitely focused, but he's also… I think he's so talented that you can just break away from it and just take a second, and just have a fun conversation and just talk about nothing. He can step away from his work for a minute and just have a stupid conversation about something funny he saw last night, and I love that about him.[...] The way I see that and the way we put that on a pedestal, and he talks about it like, 'Another day at the office'.”

Who Is in Part of Dune: Part Two?

Dune’s impressive cast also includes Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. Newcomers include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Souheila Yacoub as Fremen leader Shishakli, and Tim Blake Nelson in an undisclosed role.

Dune: Part Two’s release date is set for November 3, 2023. There’s also a spinoff series in development focused on the secret sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit. Check out what Bautista had to say in the player above and look for our full conversation later this week.