The Big Picture Join Paul Atreides and the Fremen in their fight against House Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two, hitting theaters in March.

Dave Bautista, who plays Rabban Harkonnen, shares his experience working with director Denis Villeneuve in the film.

Bautista discusses deleted scenes, his lunchbox collection, and his efforts with MrBeast to save 100 dogs.

When Dune: Part Two hits theaters in March, audiences will return to Denis Villeneuve's Known Universe, where we'll see the return of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the Fremen and their united stand against House Harkonnen. To prepare for our journey back to Arrakis, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with Dave Bautista, who plays the "Beast," Rabban Harkonnen, who, unlike his character, couldn't be more grateful or warm-hearted.

In the world of Dune, Rabban is a formidable foe of House Atreides, and an enemy of nearly anyone who crosses paths with Baron Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) enforcer. A hulk of a man with a petulant attitude, Rabban is a vicious fighter who was given the honors of securing the Baron's control of Arrakis before the Emperor (Christopher Walken) strategically gave control of the planet to House Atreides. In Part Two, Rabban will once again lead an army of Sardaukar into the Fremen's deserts for war.

During their conversation, which you can watch in the video above or read below, Bautista shares how his working relationship with Villeneuve began, why he loves working on set with the filmmaker, and which deleted scene he'll miss from Part Two. Proving just how far removed from the Beast of House Harkonnen he really is, Bautista also chats about his lunchbox collection, his four adopted dogs, and how a chance meeting with YouTuber MrBeast led to a team-up to get 100 dogs adopted.

Dune: Part Two sees the return of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and introduces Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more.

Dave Bautista Got Choked Up When He was Offered His 'Dune' Role

Image via Warner Bros

COLLIDER: What is it like when Denis calls you up on the phone and says, “Listen, I'm interested in you being part of this movie, but we're gonna have to get on a spacecraft and fly to the other side of the galaxy to film this because I want realism?”

DAVE BAUTISTA: Anything past, “I really want you to play this role,” I didn't hear. You know my story; I had to fight really hard for the first Blade Runner film. Like I had to do an audition, a makeup test, and screen test because originally Denis didn't think I was right for the role, so I really had to prove myself. So a year or two later, when he called me for the Rabban role, he just called, and he said, “Hey, I have this role for you. I'd really love for you to play it.” I mean, talk about choked up and me, like, tearing up. It was so validating to get that call.

What Makes Denis Villeneuve a Great Director?

Image via Warner Bros

Both of these films, Dune and Dune: Part Two, they're really unbelievably amazing. There's no weak link in these movies. What I'm curious about is, Denis is so amazing with what he's able to pull off, and you've worked with a number of directors now; what is it about him on set that really makes it that he is able to deliver these masterpieces?

BAUTISTA: I think he's one of the best storytellers I've ever met. I can only speak for him for what he brings out in me and my interaction with him, but everything is just such a conversation. It's not like direction. It's like we sit and we talk. Even after every take, if he comes in and he wants to adjust my performance, it's always, “I would like you to do this and this is why.” So he gives me kind of a thought process to go with it. It's a deeper process. And again, that's just me personally, and my experience with him. I couldn't tell you why he's so great across the board. It’s just storytelling, but he's just a master at what he does.

I just spoke to Denis and he will never show me any deleted scenes, and I'm very mad about this. So I will ask you directly, did you end up with any deleted scenes in the two films that you remember, and are a little sad they didn't make the cut?

BAUTISTA: Yes. [Laughs] It’s just, right now I'm thinking, “God, is he gonna be mad at me if I say?” But no, it's nothing major. It's not giving away anything, but I had a scene in the first film with Dave Dastmalchian where I was just intimidating his character, and it was very subtle, but I wanted that for selfish reasons because I love Dave so much. I guess it just didn't fit in or there wasn't room or pacing issues. Those decisions are way over my head. But yeah, I was disappointed that I didn't make the cut.

Image via Warner Bros

By the way, with Denis, obviously these are his movies. He can do whatever he wants. It's just, as a fan, I was basically begging him on the floor, kissing the feet, “Please?” I’m joking. Before I run out of time with you, though, I read while doing research that you collect metal lunchboxes.

BAUTISTA: Yeah.

I’m curious because I collect some stuff — in a fire, what's the one that you're grabbing, the one that you just can't believe you own?

BAUTISTA: You know, it's not even my most valuable one, but my favorite lunchbox is always, I have this 1967 Green Hornet lunchbox, and I think that would be my go-to. But I have long arms [laughs], and I'd probably be going like this, and walk out like that. But if my house caught on fire, I mean, the first thing I'm grabbing is my dogs. I'm gonna have four dogs in my arms and maybe a lunchbox in my mouth.

Dave Bautista Teamed Up With MrBeast to Save 100 Dogs

So you recently did something with MrBeast? How much did you know about him, and are you surprised? Because I'm sure after that video hit, more people were probably talking to you about that video. He's so popular.

BAUTISTA: I met him at a football game, and I wasn't really aware of him. I didn't even realize that I had seen some of his videos that had gone viral, but I didn't realize it was him. So, I'd gone to a football game with my son and his little brother, and they were freaking out because of all the football players, huge fans, and they turned around and they saw MrBeast, and they flipped out. I wasn't aware of him. So anyway, we met him that day and we started talking a little bit, and dogs came up. They said, “Well, it just so happens that we're gonna do this thing. We're gonna adopt out 100 dogs that are in kill shelters. We're gonna get them out, we're gonna adopt them all out.” And I was like, “Oh man, I'd love to be a part of that,” and so it just happened very fast. But yeah, they flew me down, said, “Come down and be a part of this,” and it was absolutely my honor. Anything I can do to get a dog adopted, save a dog out of a shelter, man, I’m down for it.

You'd fly to the other side of the planet for it.

BAUTISTA: I would.

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1.

