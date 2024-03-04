The Big Picture Tim Blake Nelson was cut from Dune: Part Two , telling MovieWeb, he's "heartbroken" to not have made it into the epic film.

Director Denis Villeneuve believes cutting scenes is necessary for the overall picture and has no plans to release the deleted content from Dune: Part Two .

It's possible that Nelson's role will make it to the big screen in Dune Messiah .

Dune: Part Two has opened to rave reviews in theatres, with its ensemble cast widely praised for tremendous performances across the board. And while the movie carries the kind of cast a director like Denis Villeneuve dreams of, even a film with this scope and budget still has to cut actors from the finished product sometimes, for the good of the bigger picture. One such unlucky individual was Tim Blake Nelson, who found himself left on the cutting room floor when the final movie was released.

Online speculation had suggested that Nelson might be playing the role of Count Hasimir Fenring, a character who serves as both an assassin and a counselor to Emperor Shaddam (portrayed by Christopher Walken) and is the husband of Lady Margot Fenring, a member of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood (played by Léa Seydoux). The character does later gain further prominence in the follow-up, Dune Messiah, which Villeneuve intends to direct, so Nelson may get to return to the role, but for now, his sadness over missing out was palpable, as he told MovieWeb.

“I don’t think I’m at liberty to say what the scene was," said Nelson. "I’d leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. I had a great time over there shooting it. And then he had to cut it because he thought the movie was too long. And I am heartbroken over that, but there’s no hard feelings. I loved it, and I can’t wait to do something else with him, and we certainly plan to do that.”

Why Does Denis Villeneuve Not Release Deleted Scenes?

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub prior to the release of the film, Villeneuve admitted that, as much as it pains him to cut scenes or shots from a film that has seen such good work go into them, it's necessary for the good of the overall picture, as Nelson, sadly, would find out to his cost. Villeneuve explained:

“I’m a strong believer that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead. Sometimes I remove shots and I say, ‘I cannot believe I’m cutting this out. I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It’s painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It’s too painful. When it’s dead, it’s dead, and it’s dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I’m very severe in the editing room. I’m not thinking about my ego, I’m thinking about the movie …. I kill darlings, and it’s painful for me.”

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theaters worldwide. Stay tuned at Collider for more news from the franchise.

