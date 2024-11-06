Although Dune: Part Two has since been surpassed at the box office by the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4, the film still holds up as one of the best that 2024 has to offer. The epic sci-fi sequel was lauded by both critics and fans upon its premiere, garnering acclaimed as the perfect follow-up to 2021’s Dune, and even earning scores of 92% from critics and 95% from general audiences on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. Many felt the film was in a prime position to sweep the 2025 Oscars, but a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Hans Zimmer’s score would not be eligible, as it took too much from the first film. Now, director Denis Villeneuve is weighing in on the Academy’s decision to Variety, which he does not agree with in the slightest:

"I don't think this is over yet... I was there when Hans wrote the music, and he did a tremendous amount of music. 'Part Two' is a new score. I don't accept this becasue it's one of the most beautiful scores Hans has ever written, and I would love it, at least, to be considered."

We’re with Denis on this one. While there are some similarities between the Dune and Dune: Part Two scores, to say that the second isn’t eligible for an Academy Award because it’s simply repurposed from the first is disrespectful to the work that Zimmer put in scoring the film. Variety also reports that, despite the Academy ruling that the score would not be accepted, Warner Bros. still plans to submit it anyway and remains hopeful that it will ultimately meet the requirements to be considered. Dune: Part One won six Oscars, with Hans Zimmer’s original score being one of the categories to take home the trophy. With the Part Two score further expanding on what made the first so powerful, the Academy would be remiss to not allow it to compete at next year’s Oscars.

What Do We Know About ‘Dune: Messiah’?

While Dune: Messiah has yet to be officially announced by Warner Bros. or Legendary, Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that the film is in development and moving forward as planned. It was also reported last month that Dune: Messiah was aiming to begin production in early 2026, as it will be working around Zendaya, who also has plans to shoot Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland. Villeneuve is a perfect 2/2 with his Dune movies, and his eagerness to jump back into the world of Arrakis should be an exciting green flag for Dune fans everywhere.

Dune: Part Two’s score is currently not eligible for Oscar consideration. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the situation and watch Dune: Part Two on Max.

WATCH ON MAX