The Big Picture The pivotal sandworm scene in Dune: Part Two marks Paul's acceptance and transition into Fremen society and leadership role.

Successfully summoning and riding the sandworm symbolizes Paul's bravery, skill, and connection to the planet and its people.

Paul's achievement validates Stilgar's belief in him as the messianic figure prophesised to bring prosperity to Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two is the biggest movie of the year so far, and its epic scale is matched by quality. That stems directly from its director, Denis Villeneuve and now, the man behind the movie has been giving fans an incredible insight into the making of a pivotal scene from the film. Midway through the movie, Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, having been accepted into the Fremen tribe, faces his final test — he must summon the great Shai-Hulud, one of the vast sandworms that populate the planet, and ride it.

Paul's quest is an iconic moment in the story, serving as a significant rite of passage and a powerful symbol of his integration into the Fremen culture, as well as his emerging leadership and messianic status. Arrakis, the planet upon which the story is set, is filled with the sandworms which are tied intrinsically to the spice melange — the most valuable substance in the universe — and the natives view the sandworms as deity-like figures.

Succeeding in this test will not only prove Paul's worthiness to the Fremen, but may also validate Stilgar's (Javier Bardem) belief that Paul is 'Lisan Al-Gaib' or the Voice from the Outer World, the messiah prophesised to bring prosperity back to the planet of Arrakis. Well, not only does Paul summon and ride the sandworm, it's the biggest ever seen, and Stilgar is convinced. By succeeding here, Paul sets in motion a path down which there is no turning back as he must embrace being the Fremen's messiah.

Why is the Scene So Important?

The scene in question is extremely powerful and vital to both Paul's development and the overall plot. The Fremen regard sandworms with a mix of reverence and practical necessity. They have developed the skill to summon and ride these behemoths as a means of rapid transportation across the vast deserts, a skill known only to them.

For Paul, summoning and successfully riding a sandworm marks his acceptance and respect among the Fremen. It symbolises his transition from an outsider to a revered leader within Fremen society. This act not only demonstrates his bravery and skill but also signifies his deepening connection to the planet and its people. By mastering the art of riding a sandworm, Paul embodies the Fremen's hopes and prophecy of a messianic figure, the Mahdi, who is destined to lead them to victory and transform Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theatres now. You can see Villeneuve talking us through the scene in the video above.