The Big Picture Dive deeper into the Dune universe with Dune: Part Two's special features, exploring House Corrino, The Reverend Mother, and more.

Dune: Part Two arrives on Digital on April 16 and on Blu-ray on May 14.

Immerse yourself in Denis Villeneuve's epic narrative at home as Paul Atreides embarks on a vengeful quest against his family's destroyers.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two is gearing up for its home entertainment release, following an incredible ongoing performance in theaters both critically and commercially. Starting April 16, the sequel to the adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel Dune will be available for digital purchase and rental, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The film, which is directed by Villeneuve — a filmmaker who was already acclaimed for his work on Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 — and co-written with Jon Spaihts, continues the epic narrative established in the first film. Fans looking to own Dune: Part Two digitally can do so for $29.99 USD, or they can opt for a 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP across various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

On May 14, the movie will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD through online and physical stores. Digital versions, both in high definition and standard definition, will remain available for purchase from participating retailers. Dune: Part Two features a stellar ensemble cast that blends returning talents with new faces, under the direction of Villeneuve. Timothée Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. New additions to the cast include Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, while there are supporting roles for Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem continuing their roles too.

In the epic and ambitious second part of Villeneuve's saga, we see Chalamet's Paul Atreides embracing his destiny as the Lisan Al-Gaib — the Voice of the Outer World — who was prophesized to take Arrakis to an era of paradise, embarking on a vengeful quest against the forces that have shattered his family. The added depth, coupled with Villeneuve's immense direction, has already elevated the film far beyond its predecessor, Dune (2021), which itself was a significant success with a global gross of $402 million.

What Special Features Will Come With 'Dune: Part Two'?

Close

The digital release includes several special features such as filmbooks on key aspects like House Corrino and The Reverend Mother, offering fans deeper insights into the Dune universe. Additional content explores the making of the movie, including featurettes on the ensemble cast, the creation of the Fremen world, and an inside look at key scenes in the film. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases will contain similar special features, inviting viewers to delve further into the creation of this expansive world.

With its release for home entertainment, Dune: Part Two provides an opportunity for fans to revisit or discover the continuing saga of Paul Atreides and the universe of Dune, enriching their experience with additional content that explores the depth of Herbert's universe and Villeneuve's vision. Dune: Part Two will be available on Digital on April 16, and will be available to purchase on Blu-ray from May 14. See the full list of special features below.

Dune: Part Two Premium Digital Special Features:

Filmbooks: House Corrino

Filmbooks: The Reverand Mother

Filmbooks: Water

Filmbooks: Lisan-al-Gaib

An Ensemble for the Ages

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New “Thopter”

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester Attack

Inside Dune: Gurney Hallaeck’s Revenge

Inside Dune: The Fight for the Imperial Throne

Dune: Part Two 4K UHD and Blu-ray Special Features:

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New “Thopter”

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

Get Tickets