The Big Picture Dune: Part 2 is highly anticipated and expected to be on par with or surpass its predecessor.

The new poster showcases Paul and Chani in a desert setting, hinting at the upcoming war.

The cast includes familiar faces and new additions, with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya leading the way.

After a long wait, Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part 2 is right around the corner. Fans had been long waiting to see Paul Atreides’ story unfold as he goes on a war for Arrakis. As the release date nears and promotions roll out, we are getting frequent looks at the feature as well as character introductions, and by far the movie seems to stand at par with its predecessor if not above it. Now we have our new look at the Dolby poster.

The new poster sees Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) in the desert, with their daggers in hand as a sandstorm brews behind them. The poster echoes the upcoming war that will change the course of their history. Based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, Dune has an expansive universe, which is beautifully broken into (possibly) three parts by Villeneuve.

‘Dune: Part 2’ Will Feature a Battle for Arrakis

Close

While the first part introduces us to Paul Atreides and his house, which settles on a new planet and is brought to an end by rival House Harkonnen, only Paul and his mother survive and join the Fremen people of the desert planet. As the feature returns, fans expect a lot of action, especially when Paul comes face to face with one of his new nemesis, Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Recently speaking of the battles with Collider, Butler reveals, “We were so fortunate to have the greatest stunt team in the world, so we both trained for months before we even met, before we were in Hungary.” He further revealed that he first met Chalamet in “the stunt room, and we fought immediately, and so we just knew that this was gonna be this thing that was really vital. I mean, that's kind of where we bonded, and I saw how hard Timothée had worked on it.”

Along with Chalamet and Butler the movie also brings back Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New faces joining the cast include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

Dune 2 will premiere on March 1. Meanwhile, you can check out the new poster below and get more details about the feature with our guide here.

Find Tickets Now