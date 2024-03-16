The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to clinch victory with $8.8 million, eyeing a $100 million milestone.

Dune: Part Two is eyeing a $28 million haul, and is set to pass $200 million mark domestically, $400 million globally.

In the top five, Arthur the King eyes $8 million opening, while Imaginary and Cabrini earn over $2 million each.

After an exciting March at the domestic box office, with a couple of major films emerging victorious in their own right, the box office is shaping up to deliver an epic clash between the two sequels. Now entering its third week of release, Warner Bros.’ blockbuster Dune: Part Two will fight for the number one spot on the weekend chart with Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4, which opened to strong numbers a week ago.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to clinch a narrow victory, after grossing around $8.8 million on its second Friday. The film grossed $58 million in its opening weekend, and is expected to top the coveted $100 million mark by tomorrow, becoming the second Hollywood film of 2024 to do so after Dune: Part Two. Kung Fu Panda 4 is eyeing a second weekend haul of a little over $30 million, which would mark a soft 46% decline from the opening weekend. Going by how animated titles have performed historically, this could potentially be the film’s biggest weekend-to-weekend drop, because they’re likely going to be way softer from here on out.

Speaking of soft drops, Dune: Part Two is expected to fall by just 35% in its third weekend, as it eyes around $28 million. The science-fiction sequel is expected to pass the $200 million mark domestically by Sunday, while also soaring past the $400 million milestone globally. Dune: Part Two also has a solid chance of overtaking the $433 million lifetime worldwide box office haul of its predecessor, Dune, which was released day and date in theaters and on streaming in mid-pandemic 2021.

Audiences Can Chose from Sci-Fi, Horror, Animation and Family Fare this Weekend

The sole new release in this weekend’s top five is Lionsgate’s Mark Wahlberg-starrer family film Arthur the King. The movie grossed around $3 million on Friday, which includes the $825,000 that it grossed in Thursday previews. Arthur the King is eyeing an opening weekend haul of around $8 million, which falls short of the $14 million that Channing Tatum’s similarly targeted Dog grossed in its first weekend in 2022. Dog ended its global run with a surprisingly beefy $84 million, and while it’ll be a challenge for Arthur the King to match this total, the film's A CinemaScore from opening day crowds suggests long legs in its future. Lionsgate will also claim the fourth spot, with last week’s horror film Imaginary looking at a little over $4 million in its sophomore frame, taking its running domestic total to $17 million by Sunday.

The fifth spot went to Angel Studios’ Cabrini, which is looking at a little over $2.5 million in its second weekend, after grossing $837,000 on Friday. The film’s running domestic total will pass the $10 million mark by tomorrow. Elsewhere, A24’s Love Lies Bleeding is looking at around $2.3 million in its nationwide expansion this weekend, while Paramount’s holdover hit Bob Marley: One Love is inching closer to the $100 million mark, after a projected fifth weekend haul of $2.2 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

