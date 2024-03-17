The Big Picture Kung Fu Panda 4 surpassed Dune: Part Two at the domestic box office with $30 million in its second weekend.

Dune: Part Two grossed $205 million domestically, almost twice as much as its predecessor, aiming for $500 million worldwide.

Arthur the King opens in third place with $7.5 million, while Cabrini and Bob Marley: One Love continue successful runs.

Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 pulled ahead of Warner Bros.’ Dune: Part Two at the domestic box office this weekend, after initially setting up a closer battle for the number one spot. The animated sequel reported a soft second weekend drop, grossing an estimated $30 million in its second weekend and taking its running domestic total past the coveted $100 million mark — the movie has made $107 million after 10 days of release. Dune: Part Two, on the other hand, reported an even slighter drop in its third weekend, as it passed a domestic box office milestone of its own.

Adding an estimated $29 million, the film has grossed $205 million domestically, which is nearly twice as much as the first Dune ended its theatrical run with. Released in 2021, Dune played on streaming for the first month of its run, which significantly impacted its commercial potential. Dune: Part Two is also poised to overtake its predecessor’s $433 million global lifetime haul, as it marches towards its break-even point of $500 million worldwide. It will subsequently hope to pass the $630 million lifetime haul of star Timothée Chalamet’s blockbuster hit Wonka.

Kung Fu Panda 4 delivered the second-best domestic debut in the long-running franchise’s history, but still has a long way to go before it can match any previous Kung Fu Panda movie on the worldwide front. The film added several key overseas markets this weekend, after having passed the $100 million worldwide milestone some days ago. The original Kung Fu Panda remains the highest-grossing installment of the franchise domestically, with a $215 million haul in 2008. Kung Fu Panda 4 has a strong shot at coming within touching distance of this benchmark.

Box Office Totals Fall Just Short of $100 Million

Opening at the third spot was Lionsgate’s family film Arthur the King, starring Mark Wahlberg. His last theatrical release was 2022’s Father Stu, which grossed just over $20 million globally. Arthur the King opened to mixed reviews but positive audience reception, grossing an estimated $7.5 million in its first weekend. The fourth spot went to fellow Lionsgate release Imaginary, which added a little over $5.5 million this weekend for a surprisingly soft (for a horror film) drop of 44%. This takes the movie’s lifetime domestic haul to just under $20 million in 10 days.

Angel Studios’ Cabrini is estimated to have narrowly edged out A24’s nationwide expansion of Love Lies Bleeding to claim the fifth spot. Cabrini grossed an estimated $2.8 million in its second weekend, while Love Lies Bleeding made around $2.7 million as it launched into over 1,300 stateside theaters after opening in 5 locations last week. Elsewhere, Bob Marley: One Love continued its quest towards the $100 million milestone domestically, as it added an estimated $2.3 million in its fifth weekend.

