As suspected, director Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune: Part Two is coming in higher than expectations in its first weekend of release at the domestic box office. After generating $32 million on Friday, the epic space opera sequel is estimated to have delivered an $80 million-plus opening weekend haul. This is significantly higher than the $65 million that Warner Bros. was projecting, and greater than the $75 million that many had predicted heading into its debut.

But a couple of key factors worked in the film’s favor. First, people actually seem to be liking it, and second, they want to watch it on the biggest screens possible. And more often than not, this means paying extra for the IMAX format, which contributed a significant chunk of money to the film’s spectacular gross. The film’s $80 million opening roughly doubles the $41 million that the first Dune made in its debut weekend back in 2021, although it must be kept in mind that the film was released simultaneously on streaming. Dune: Part Two’s debut is in the same range as that of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which ended up grossing over $320 million domestically.

Reviews for both films are also equally positive; Dune: Part Two currently sits at a 94% “certified fresh” approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, it earned an A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which bodes well for its future. The culmination of Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, who is coming off the $600 million-plus super-hit Wonka, alongside a magnificent ensemble cast.

It's the Era of Challenging, Director-Driven Spectacles

Slipping to number two after two weeks at the top of the domestic charts, Paramount’s Bob Marley: One Love is estimated to have generated around $7.4 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $80 million mark. It will eventually join Dune: Part Two as the only two films of 2024 to pass the coveted $100 million mark domestically. The third spot went to last week’s faith-based drama film Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. The film is estimated to have grossed a little under $4 million, taking its running total past the $12 million mark.

The fourth spot went to the latest batch of episodes of The Chosen. After having already generated over $20 million from episodes one to six, released in two parts that played for two weeks each, episodes seven and eight grossed an estimated $3.1 million this weekend. The fifth spot went to Sony’s Madame Web, a movie so disappointing that it is already being ridiculed by a member of its cast not even a month after its debut. The film is estimated to gross less than $3 million this weekend, but will hit the $40 million mark domestically once actual figures are reported on Monday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

