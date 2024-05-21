The Big Picture Gear up for battle with Glossu Rabban and Chani figures at Licensing Expo.

Bring Shai-Hulud into your home with a sandworm bookend and Dune-inspired watches, perfect for collectors and fans alike.

Dune: Part Two is now streaming on Max, alongside the 2021 movie and the classic 1984 version.

Happy Dune: Part Two day to all those who observe as the sequel celebrates its arrival on Max, and to honor the auspicious occasion, Lisan al Gaib has moved his holy takeover to Las Vegas, where a slew of Dune products and figures are on display for attendees of the Licensing Expo. Thanks to Collider’s boots-on-the-ground, Perri Nemiroff, we’re able to bring our readers up-close-and-personal with several pieces of merch, including Funkos, accessories, and additions to your figure displays.

Ready for battle as the brutal Glossu Rabban, a figurine of Dave Bautista’s character, is prepared to take on his enemies in the name of House Harkonnen. Clutching his inkvine whip, Glossu Rabban will gleefully stare down any unwanted guests who may overstay their welcome at your next movie night. In the same vein, a version of Zendaya’s Chani is on display at the Licensing Expo. Zipped and buckled into her stillsuit, the character is ready for another oppressively hot day on Arrakis, and, with her crysknife by her side, she’s keeping an eye out for any enemies who may be harvesting spice in Fremen territory.

Welcome Shai-Hulud Into Your Home With 'Dune: Pard Two'

Posed next to the figure of Chani is a Shai-Hulud-themed bookend, perfect for holding your book or Blu-ray collection in place. The left half shows off the sandworm’s body as it tunnels its way directly through your display to the other end where it roars and shows off its razor-sharp teeth. What would any merchandise set up be without a fun display of Funko! Pops? For Dune’s, Lady Jessica stands front and center, fully decked out in the gold shades of her all-encompassing Reverend Mother outfit that perfectly suits her in the sequel. Behind her, we can see the sides of both a Chani and Stilgar’s Funko! Pops, with both characters’ blue eyes peering through their boxes. Finally, a fun accessory for the watch lovers out there, the Dune-inspired watch is a thing of futuristic beauty with a carrying case that easily stands as a collector’s item all on its own.

How Can I Watch ‘Dune: Part Two’?

As we mentioned at the top, Dune: Part Two is now streaming on Max alongside both Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 movie, Dune, and David Lynch’s iconic take on the world first imagined by Frank Herbert in 1984’s Dune. You can also bring the action into your home as the sequel is available to own on both digital and Blu-ray.

Check out the images from Dune: Part Two’s exhibit above and stay tuned for more to come from the Licensing Expo.

