Now that Dune officially has a sequel set to hit theaters in 2023, fans of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel would probably prefer that Dune: Part Two start filming right away. Unfortunately, it seems that this is not the case, as Villeneuve says the second part of his epic won’t start shooting at least until Fall 2022, giving him less than a year to wrap shootings and do all the post-production magic blockbusters need.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve shared his excitement about Dune: Part Two being officially greenlit by Legendary and Warner Bros., underlining how the 45-days exclusive theatrical window the sequel will get “was a non-negotiable condition.” However, although the filmmaker is happy to finish his epic story in two parts, Villeneuve also said that he feels the weight of finishing up a film this size in less than two years. Does that mean Dune: Part 2 could start shooting in Spring?

“No, that’s too soon,” Villeneuve says, “We still have a lot of work to do. It’d probably be more toward Fall, and even that would be fast.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson on ‘Dune’, How Frank Herbert Was Ahead of His Time, and Why They Love Denis Villeneuve

Commenting on the project’s scope, Villeneuve also celebrates that part of the work needed for Dune: Part 2 is already done because both movies were conceived as a single story. In Villeneuve’s words:

"The good news is that a lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations and writing. So we’re not starting from scratch. It’s not a long period of time, but I will try to face that challenge because it’s important for me that the audience sees Part Two as soon as possible. It’s not a sequel where it’s another episode or another story with the same characters. It actually has direct continuity to the first movie. It’s the second part of the big, huge movie that I’m trying to do. So, the sooner the better."

Dune’s impressive cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu 'Beast' Rabban, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune is available right now in theaters and on HBO Max. Check out Dune’s official synopsis below.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence–a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential–only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on ‘Dune,’ the Sequel, and How Denis Villeneuve Brought a Universe to Life

'Servant' Season 3 Trailer Reveals a Release Date for M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ Series "I will wait right here for them, and I will protect my family."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email