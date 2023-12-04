The Big Picture The first 10 minutes of Dune: Part Two were unveiled at the Brazil Comic-Con Experience, revealing the aftermath of the fall of House Atreides and Paul's rescue by Chani and her team.

In a parallel universe, we’d all have already watched Dune: Part Two at this point. However, with the highly anticipated sequel getting delayed till March, we can only get teased further about the adventures of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). For an auditorium filled with sci-fi fans during this weekend's Brazil Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), though, a segment of Dune: Part Two is no longer a mystery. During the movie's panel at the event, director Denis Villeneuve decided to unveil to the audience the first ten minutes of the sequel and a couple of clips that amounted to a total of roughly 15 minutes of never-before-seen footage. We'll reveal to you what was shown in this article.

The very first scene of Dune: Part Two brings to life something that fans have been looking forward to seeing: The Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) diaries. The movie starts with her narration as she breaks down the events from the first movie and records her impressions onto a device. She's narrating the fall of House Atreides and the fact that there were apparently no survivors. Then, she meets her father Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). Meanwhile, Glossu (Dave Bautista) gets condecorated by the Harkonnen for his stealth invasion of the Atreides house and Paul wakes up in the desert. He is saved by Chani, whose team manages to scare away some goons who were sent to take out Fremen. They call the giant worm and the goons start to flee, but something starts taking them out one by one violently.

In the additional two scenes unveiled to the audience, Paul has an intimate moment with Chani as they're sitting in the middle of the desert at sunset, and he tells her about rain and the sea. She has a hard time believing that water could fall from the sky and that there could be so much of it that you'd dive in it, and they bond over these differences in their realities. Last but not least, the Fremen put Paul to the ultimate test: Riding the sandworm. He was trained by Stilgar (Javier Bardem), who orients him not to push his luck. Paul then goes to the top of a dune and uses the Thumper to call what turns out to be one of the bigger sandworms. He struggles to find his footing, but ultimately manages to do it and everyone celebrates.

'Dune' Is A Miracle For Simply Existing

Even if the delays aren’t popular among fans, we can’t deny that the sheer existence of a Dune franchise is a miracle. First, because the extremely popular sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert is often regarded as “impossible" to adapt, then because the production team had to deal with a series of factors that could severely damage the movie’s potential: The first movie was released through COVID and, even though it had a simultaneous theater and streaming release, it still managed to rake in over $400 USD million at the box office – an overwhelming number for 2021 standards. Then, Part Two would have to be released with little promotion due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which could again impact its performance in theaters.

Should Dune: Part Two be able to outperform its previous installment, it will stand tall as one of the few sci-fi titles that manage to be extremely popular and also perform well financially. Even though the genre has massive appeal, not all sci-fi stories manage to burst its bubble and appeal to larger audiences. Of course, the presence of Chalamet, Zendaya, Pugh and Butler hugely helps to invite people to movie theaters, but it’d be irrelevant if they didn’t have solid material to back their performances.

Dune: Part Two is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on March 1. Dune: Part One is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

